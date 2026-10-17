DeVonta Smith's Potential Return Provides Tanner McKee With Much-Needed Weapon

When it comes to injury issues and the Philadelphia Eagles this season, the news has been overwhelmingly bad. The Eagles have had a plethora of players dealing with injuries all season, and star quarterback Jalen Hurts being suddenly sidelined indefinitely due to a superficial blood clot in his calf is just icing on the cake.

But, the Eagles finally got a big of good news in the injury department heading into their crucial Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. After missing the past two games due to a hamstring injury, Smith returned to practice this week and is expected to play for Philadelphia on Sunday. His return will provide backup quarterback Tanner McKee with a much-needed weapon for his third career start.

DeVonta's Smith return should open things up for Tanner McKee, Eagles offense

Having Smith out on the field should be a big boon for McKee, who will want as much talent as possible around him to make his job easier. Keep in mind, the Eagles will be without the top three running backs on the depth chart, including starter Saquon Barkley, leaving practice squad players Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele as the team's top two active backs.

So, it could be tough for the offense to establish much of a rushing attack, meaning that McKee is probably going to have to air it out to keep the Eagles in the game.

Having a true No. 1 wide receiver out there in Smith will not only provide McKee with a reliable target to focus on, but it could also work to open things up for other players on the offense. Carolina's secondary will be forced to pay a lot of attention to Smith and they'll likely put their top cornerback on him.

The more attention paid to Smith, the less paid to Philadelphia's other pass-catchers like Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper and Dallas Goedert. Those guys are all capable of making plays, especially with Smith setting the tone.

Then, if the passing game gets going, perhaps that could soften things up for the ground game, as the defense wouldn't be able to pack the box as much if the Eagles are moving the ball well through the air. Everything on offense is connected, so Smith's potential return is great news for McKee.

DeVonta Smith, Tanner McKee will look to build off of previous chemistry

Smith and McKee already have some chemistry together, as they've enjoyed some shared on-field success before. In fact, the first completion of McKee's professional career came on a pass to Smith during a game against the Cowboys in December of 2024.

Tanner McKee connects with DeVonta Smith for the first completion of his NFL career pic.twitter.com/WeZnUJN0Tt — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) December 29, 2024

The pair also connected on a nice touchdown across the middle later in that same game.

📁 Things We Love To See

📁 Tanner McKee & DeVonta Smith

📁 Touchdown vs. the Cowboys (Kelly Green) pic.twitter.com/kG2zCubj17 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 29, 2024

So, there's some familiarity there. When asked what McKee does especially well ahead of his start against Carolina, Smith pointed to McKee's ability to take command of the offense, which can often be difficult for backup QBs.

"[He] takes command of the offense," Smith said of McKee. "It's hard for a quarterback to come in who doesn't get a lot of reps and things like that to get with the starting group and just come in and take command. I think he does a great job of taking command."

The Eagles will look to McKee to take command against the Panthers on Sunday, and having his top target in Smith available should make doing so easier.

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