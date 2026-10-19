Commanders Get Stefon Diggs Back for Monday Night Football vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders will have Stefon Diggs back for Monday Night Football against the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers. After missing last week’s tie with the New York Giants because of a hamstring injury, Diggs is active, giving Jayden Daniels another receiving option alongside Terry McLaurin.



Safety Nick Cross is also available after missing the Giants game, although Washington will still be without Marcus Mariota and Charles Omenihu. Six Commanders are inactive for tonight’s Week 6 matchup.



Here are the full inactive lists for both teams:

Commanders Inactives

QB Marcus Mariota

CB Fabian Moreau

CB Isaac Yiadom

OLB T.J. Maguranyanga

G Tanoa Togiai

DE Charles Omenihu

49ers Inactives

QB Kurtis Rourke

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

LB Garret Wallow

S Marques Sigle

DL Nick Bosa

DL Naquan Jones



San Francisco will have Mike Evans available despite his rib and Achilles injuries, although the 49ers will be without Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel Sr. Receiver Christian Kirk was also ruled out earlier Monday.

Washington also gets cornerback Trey Amos, linebacker Jordan Magee, and running back Jeremy McNichols back after activating all three from injured reserve earlier Monday. The Commanders placed running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt and outside linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste on injured reserve, leaving McNichols to rejoin Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler in the backfield.



The Commanders and 49ers kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.



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