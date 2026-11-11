Stephen Curry's Wife Ayesha Reveals How Husband Inspired Her Character in New Holiday Film

Ayesha Curry got to lean into character for her new film drawing inspiration from someone she knows very well: her husband, Stephen Curry.

Ayesha made her feature film debut in a leading role in "Second Chance Holiday," where she plays the role of Chelsey -- a dating expert -- who hasn't had the best luck in love.

The film premiered on the Roku Channel on November 5 and now Ayesha is revealing how some parts of her character were inspired by her NBA superstar husband.

Ayesha Curry Reveals How Stephen Curry Influenced Her Character

Ayesha was a guest on NBC’s "TODAY Show" on Tuesday morning (November 10) where she shared how superstitious her character is in "Second Chance Holiday." While she says she is not superstitious at all, Stephen is.

“He has his pregame things that he does, and everything has to [fit]. The nap is at a certain time, and yeah,” Ayesha said of his pre-game routine.

She then admitted to Al Roker, when he reiterated that Stephen was superstitious, that she channeled some of her husband's influence into the role: "To an extent, yes. So I drew some inspiration for my character from him."

Ayesha Curry Reacts to Backlash From Film

While the internet continues to talk about a kissing scene between Ayesha and her castmate, Matthew Daddario -- who is her love interest in the film -- she made sure to address comments to nip it in the bud.

A lot of fans' comments were over the top, suggesting that shecouldn't wait to kiss another man and that her husband was mad about the kiss. The comments did not get the reaction from the mom of four like some fans wanted and shared how "annoying" some online users were making a fuss over the scene.

"It's not even real 🤣 you guys are annoying," Curry commented on the video on X.

Ayesha Curry kissing Mathew Daddario in new show is going viral👀 pic.twitter.com/qSGajN4Cyf — Basketball Ground (@BBallGround) November 5, 2026

While the NBA superstar hasn't spoken out about the scene, it's clear that he supports his wife, who has been acting for years. When Ayesha announced that she would take the lead role in a film for the first time, Steph shared how proud he was of her for reaching this career milestone.

"My Leading Lady,” the Golden State Warriors superstar wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I get to see the work behind the scenes, and now the world gets to see you shine, and this is just the beginning….”

"Second Chance Holiday" is available on the Roku Channel now.