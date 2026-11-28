By now, Texas football fans know to keep an eye on what Loreal Sarkisian is wearing come kickoff. And for one of the biggest games on the Longhorns' calendar, the wife of head coach Steve Sarkisian pulled out a particularly enviable piece from her designer handbag collection.

Loreal traveled to College Station for Friday's Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M, embracing the rich, earthy tones of late fall in a head-to-toe designer look. She shared a series of photographs on Instagram on Nov. 27, including a few from the sidelines of Kyle Field, where she proudly flashed the Longhorns' signature "Hook 'em Horns" hand gesture.

Coming off Thanksgiving, the fashion stylist also took a moment to acknowledge the people who have supported her throughout the season.

"Happy Game Day! I hope everyone had a beautiful Thanksgiving! Feeling especially grateful for all of you and the continued love and support you show me. Now, let’s go Texas! Hook ’em Horns!" she wrote.

Inside Loreal Sarkisian's Designer Look for Texas-Texas A&M

There was something decidedly old-school about Loreal's Thanksgiving weekend ensemble.

The centerpiece was a beautiful tobacco-brown Saint Laurent trench coat with oversized lapels, a double-breasted closure and a matching belt cinched at the waist. The coat's rich texture and nearly ankle-length silhouette gave the outfit a distinctly '70s feel, particularly when paired with her long, center-parted waves.

She finished the look with black Saint Laurent boots, gold hoop earrings and delicate layered necklaces.

But the most playful piece in her outfit came courtesy of Chanel.

In lieu of a traditional handbag, Loreal carried a black, five-pointed star-shaped purse featuring Chanel's signature quilting, interlocking CC logo and chain strap. The novelty handbag, reportedly valued at $7,480, was a fitting choice for a football Saturday in the Lone Star State, even if this particular rivalry was being played on a Friday.

Loreal, who regularly shares the designers behind her game-day wardrobe with her Instagram followers, credited both French fashion houses in her caption.

Steve Sarkisian Reacts to His Wife's Game-Day Outfit

Among the hundreds of comments underneath Loreal's post was one from the Longhorns' head coach himself.

Steve gave his wife's outfit his seal of approval with two fire emojis, a "Hook 'em Horns" hand gesture and an orange heart.

He was in good company.

Poppi co-founder Allison Ellsworth declared it her "Fav look of the season!" while television personality Zuri Hall also chimed in with a pair of fire emojis.

Model Nicole Trunfio kept her compliment simple, writing, "Gorgeous."

Perhaps the biggest compliment came from a follower who summed up the reputation Loreal has cultivated among college football's fashion-conscious fans.

"The Loreal S., you are the blueprint for all things game day fashion!!!" the fan wrote.

Affectionately known as the First Lady of Texas Football, Loreal has built a following of her own through her work as a stylist and her highly anticipated appearances on college football sidelines.

Her latest outfit was a particularly good example of why. Even without a stitch of traditional Texas merchandise, the warm brown palette, star-shaped handbag and unmistakable allegiance to the Longhorns felt entirely at home in the Lone Star State.