The Texas Longhorns are officially 10-2 and on their way to potentially the final SEC Championship Game next weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs after a defense-first 16-6 win over the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station on Friday night.

While Texas A&M turned out to be an easier challenge than expected in the preseason, this wasn't the best performance from UT at Kyle Field. There was plenty that needs improving, but certain Longhorns stepped up to the plate and delivered in a big way during the regular-season finale.

Here's who gets a Horns Up, and who gets a Horns Down, from Texas' Lone Star Showdown victory:

Horns Up: Cam Coleman

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown over Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has not been the smoothest year for Cam Coleman. Injuries have prevented the Auburn Tigers transfer from emerging as Arch Manning's star receiver this fall, but Coleman had the game's only touchdown, a 3-yard catch during the second quarter.

Coleman is still not as featured in the offense as much as many had hoped he'd be, but he ended the regular season on a high note.

Horns Down: Arch Manning

Speaking of Manning, this was not his night. Arch threw an interception in the fourth quarter that could've been costly if the Aggies had the means to make the Longhorns pay. Luckily, Texas A&M had nothing going on offensively.

Manning admitted the defense bailed him out postgame, but understanding the problem is only the first step. Coach/play-caller Steve Sarkisian needs to put Manning in better positions, but Arch needs to improve his accuracy under pressure if this team is going to go all the way.

Horns Up: Jelani McDonald

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) scores a touchdown for a pick-six after making an interception during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems like safety Jelani McDonald made a game-changing play every weekend, and the Lone Star Showdown was no different. McDonald recovered a Mario Craver fumble in the third quarter that practically put the game out of reach.

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McDonald was typically strong in coverage besides a pass interference call in the second quarter on a Brady Hart pass to tight end Richie Anderson III.

Horns Down: Emmett Mosley V

Emmett Mosley V has been a standout receiver from the slot and even the outside at times this season, but the Texas A&M game will not be one he looks back fondly on.

Mosley had two catches for 17 yards and had a big second-quarter drop that stalled out a drive around midfield. Mosley could've put the team into field goal territory with a catch.

Horns Up: Rasheem Biles

A practically permanent resident in the Horns Up section, linebacker Rasheem Biles was spectacular again against the Aggies.

Biles had nine tackles and spearheaded a defensive effort that limited Texas A&M's running game to just 33 yards. The Pittsburgh Panthers transfer was as successful as an offseason pickup as could've possibly been expected.

Horns Down: Ryan Wingo

This was just not a good day for receivers not named Cam Coleman. While Ryan Wingo led the team in receptions, with five, and he tied Coleman with 37 yards, he actually had a negative play and was generally ineffective moving the ball much beyond a 19-yard gain in the fourth quarter.

Wingo is still the team's leading receiver in yardage and total catches, and he needs to shake this game off with a tough Georgia secondary in Atlanta waiting next week.

Horns Up: Gianni Spetic

Just like with Biles, Gianni Spetic was a home run addition in the transfer portal. The former Ohio Bobcat and Memphis Tiger has been kicking at an elite level in SEC play.

Spetic was responsible for 10 points on a 3/3 night, good for the most points in the game. Remove his leg and this game might've been a lot closer and more stressful.

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