The in-state rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M gave us another classic Friday night with a defensive battle that landed in favor of the Longhorns, 16-6.

While Texas quarterback Arch Manning didn't play poorly, he had a hard time finding momentum when the Aggies were able to create pressure. Luckily, as they have all year, the Longhorns were able to rely on their defense to get the win.

Texas A&M quarterback Brady Hart got the start over Marcel Reed, who did get to play for a few snaps. Hart played okay, but didn't have any game-changing moments or plays. The Aggies offense continued to struggle heavily, even with the extra motivation of spoiling their rival.

Here is the good, the bad and the ugly of Texas' victory over Texas A&M.

The Good

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Justin Cryer (28) takes down Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) for a sack during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' defense played exceptionally as usual, outside of one matchup, which will be mentioned later.

The poor quarterback play of Texas A&M has forced them into a ground-game identity throughout the season. The Aggies could not find any room to run on Friday night.

Texas held A&M to 33 rushing yards in the game as a team, with no one breaking 21 yards individually. Their performance in the ground game made the Longhorns' rushing attack look reliable and consistent.

That's due to Texas' defensive line winning in the trenches. Any Aggie looking for a lane was immediately met at the line of scrimmage and brought down. That to go along with a lucky turnover fumble that jumped out of the arms of a Texas A&M reciever's hands helped the Longhorns walk away with a win.

The Bad

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Aaron Gregory (3) celebrates during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas' secondary against Aggies' wide receiver Aaron Gregory was the matchup that was mentioned earlier.

The Longhorns had some questions in it's secondary coming into the game with the news of Kobe Black being out for the rest of the season. Whichever Texas cornerback lined up with Gregory Friday night had trouble containing him.

For a receiver who has only 237 receiving yards in seven games this season, Gregory looked like one of the elite deep-ball receivers in College Football, finishing with 120 receiving yards. Creating huge chunk plays and mossing multiple Texas defensive backs.

For a team that shut down Ohio State Heisman favorite Jeremiah Smith for an entire half back in week two, it was a bad look to allow Gregory to dominate certain drives.

The Ugly

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end T.J. Searcy (18) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas' offensive line went back to its old ways against the Aggies tonight, giving Manning a hard time finding comfort throughout the game.

Texas A&M only finished with two sacks, but it was clear that when Manning wasn't performing, it was because he was getting pressured. When allowed time, the quarterback would dissect the Aggies' defense, including the second-quarter touchdown drive.

On top of their inability to protect Manning, the line had an issue getting the running game going. They played better than the Aggies, but finished with 99 rushing yards as a team.

The Longhorns have proven they can win in multiple environments; their matchup with Georgia in the SEC Championship Game will prove a lot about how far this team can go.

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