Tanner McKee's Time Is Now for Eagles After Jalen Hurts Lands On IR

PHILADELPHIA – For the first time in his seven-year NFL career, quarterback Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve with a superficial blood clot in his leg. The Eagles made the move on Saturday afternoon, a day before they host the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

This is Tanner McKee’s team now.

“As a quarterback, especially as a backup quarterback, you have to be ready at a moment's notice,” said McKee. “The thing that's been nice is the way I prepare, and the way that I've been preparing is not going to change. I feel like these last few weeks of being whether it was the three, the two, the one, whatever it was the preparation's gonna be the same.”

McKee has been here for four years. He’s no stranger to playing in front of a demanding fan base or to winning games. It's a small sample size, but he's 1-1 in his two starts. He will play in his seventh NFL game and make his third career start, throwing five touchdowns and only one interception.

There’s no quarterback available in free agency, and general manager Howie Roseman isn't trading for one who can step in and start immediately in Sean Mannion’s offense, which McKee called "wordy."

McKee can do it, though. All week, his teammates have expressed confidence in his ability to get the job done.

“Great quarterback,” said rookie receiver Makai Lemon on Friday. “He's been having a good week of practice. I'm excited to get out there and I'm excited for him to get that job, that spotlight, because I feel like he's ready for it.”

“It's been smooth, man,” said DeVonta Smith, who will return to the lineup after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. “He takes command of the offense when he gets his opportunity and things like that. He's done a great job of making sure everybody's on the same page and things, so it's smooth.”

Depending on how McKee does, he could play himself into a second contract in Philly or elsewhere. The Eagles have four games until the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

If he plays reasonably well, and his teammates rally around him, there’s a chance the Eagles could be buyers in the trade market. If the slide continues, they will try to trade some players and plan for the future.

How Tanner McKee Does Could Determine Team's Long-Term Future

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni communicates with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during a timeout in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What does the future look like?

If the Eagles miss the playoffs, will they part ways with head coach Nick Sirianni? I don’t think so.

Will they part ways with Hurts? Again, I don’t think so.

They could run this back in 2027 and see how far Sirianni and Hurts can take a healthy team with some new blood added and some of the old talent flushed out. If they don’t get to the postseason and make a run, it could make sense to start fresh in 2028 with a new coach and new quarterback.

General manager Howie Roseman has already loaded up on draft picks in ’28, with a pair of firsts and a pair of seconds. More could come depending on how the rest of the month goes and whether he trades some talent to get premium picks back in 2027 and 2028.

That’s looking too far ahead, though. In the short term, the Eagles will rely on McKee and a running back group that started the year on the practice squad. Running back Jaydon Blue took Hurts’ roster spot, and he will join a backfield of Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele. The Eagles elevated a pair of rookies from the practice squad for Sunday—outside linebacker Keyshawn James-Newby and safety Cole Wisniewski.

“He's the starter for a reason this week,” said rookie quarterback Cole Payton, who will be McKee’s backup this week. “We have a ton of faith in him and a ton of confidence in him. I've got his back, but super excited to watch him.”

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