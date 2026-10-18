Is Jalen Hurts Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Eagles in NFL Week 6)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will not play in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers and he's been ruled out indefinitely due to a blood clot in his calf.

Hurts had the injury ahead of Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and played, but the clot moved this week, leading to the team ruling him out on Thursday. He's since been placed on injured reserve after consultatin with several doctors and experts.

Breaking: After consultations with numerous doctors and experts that went into Saturday, the Eagles are placing quarterback Jalen Hurts on injured reserve, sources tell @rapsheet and me. The move will sideline Hurts indefinitely.



More info to come. pic.twitter.com/F95sBKIcbC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2026

Hurts' injury has caused a ton of movement in the odds for Sunday's game between the Eagles and Panthers.

The Eagles opened as 1.5-point favorites at home in this game even though they've been banged up across the board on offense this season. However, Hurts' absence caused this line to flip completely, as the Panthers moved to 3.5-point favorites are now 3-point favorites on the road in the odds at DraftKings.

This season, Hurts has completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 933 yards, eight scores and three picks. He's also added 107 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Now that he's on injured reserve, Hurts has to miss at least four games, and it's possible he'll miss more time beyond that.

At 2-3, the Eagles' playoff hopes are hanging in the balance, as they're now +385 to win the NFC East (third in the odds) and +320 to make the playoffs. Both of those numbers have fallen considerably with Hurts on injured reserve.

Even though Carolina is favored in this Week 6 matchup, one of SI Betting's editors is high on McKee as the Eagles' backup. Here's a look at our favorite prop bet for this NFC battle on Sunday.

Best Eagles Prop Bet vs. Panthers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tanner McKee OVER 190.5 Passing Yards (-112)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan is avoiding the Eagles running game and actually bet on Tanner McKee to go over his passing yards total as his No. 3-ranked prop for this week:

I think Tanner McKee is going to surprise some people on Sunday when he gets the start over Jalen Hurts. Hurts' play has been one of the downfalls of the Eagles' offense, so someone new under center may lead to good things, especially considering how well backup quarterbacks have played in their first starts across the league so far this season.

It's also worth noting that the Panthers haven't exactly been an elite defense so far this season. They rank 20th in opponent dropback EPA and 21st in opponent dropback success rate. We aren't asking much for McKee to reach 187+ yards through the air.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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