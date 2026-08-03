Tarik Skubal and Jessica Skubal's Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to Two Kids

When the Los Angeles Dodgers landed Tarik Skubal in one of the biggest moves of this year's MLB trade deadline, they weren't just adding one of baseball's premier left-handed pitchers.

They were welcoming a family that has been part of Skubal's journey long before the Cy Young Award, the All-Star appearances and the blockbuster headlines.

Jessica Skubal has been there since the beginning. Their story started as teenagers in Arizona, survived four years of long distance while Skubal chased his baseball dream, and eventually grew into a marriage and a family of four.

As Skubal begins the next chapter of his career in Los Angeles, here's a look back at the relationship that helped shape the path that got him there.

Before the Dodgers, There Was Kingman Academy

Long before baseball fans across the country knew Tarik Skubal's name, he was simply a student at Kingman Academy in Kingman, Arizona.

That's where he met Jessica.

Their relationship began in high school, where they shared classes, mutual friends and the everyday moments that turned into a lasting relationship. While Skubal developed into one of Arizona's top baseball prospects, Jessica became one of the constants in his life.

Neither could have known where baseball would eventually take them.

What started as a high school romance would ultimately survive college, professional baseball and every milestone that followed.

They Made Long Distance Work While Chasing Different Dreams

Their first major challenge came after graduation.

Skubal accepted the only Division I baseball scholarship he received, taking him to Seattle University and putting more than 1,300 miles between the couple.

Jessica remained in Arizona, first attending Yavapai College before transferring to Arizona State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and later a master's degree in taxation.

For four years, their relationship became a balancing act of flights, phone calls and visits between Arizona and Seattle.

While Skubal worked toward a professional baseball career, Jessica built one of her own, taking on accounting work while finishing school and laying the foundation for a successful career in tax consulting.

Those years proved the relationship could withstand far more than distance.

A Proposal Before Everything Changed

After nearly a decade together, Skubal proposed in December 2020.

He shared the milestone on Instagram alongside a series of photos from the proposal, writing, "Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with this beautiful girl."

Less than a year later, on Nov. 23, 2021, the couple married at Venue at the Grove in Phoenix, Arizona.

The ceremony reflected the life they had already built together, with family, longtime friends and even their beloved dogs playing a role in the celebration.

At the time, Skubal was still establishing himself with the Detroit Tigers. Neither knew the biggest moments of his career were still ahead.

Baseball's Biggest Moments Became Family Moments

As Skubal evolved into one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, the couple's family continued to grow.

They welcomed their first son, Kasen, in October 2023 before celebrating the arrival of their second son, Klay, in 2025.

While Skubal's professional life became increasingly public, many of the moments he chose to share away from the field centered on his family.

Whether celebrating birthdays, welcoming a new baby or posting photos from everyday life at home, Jessica and their two sons became a constant presence throughout the biggest stretch of his career.

Jessica Has Built Her Own Career Along the Way

Although she's often seen supporting her husband at games and family milestones, Jessica has built an impressive résumé of her own.

After earning both her bachelor's degree in accounting and master's degree in taxation from Arizona State University, she worked in accounting and tax consulting, including time with Deloitte.

That professional background developed alongside Skubal's climb through the minor leagues and into the majors, as both pursued demanding careers while continuing to build their life together.

Now, with one of baseball's biggest trades sending the Skubal family to Los Angeles, they're beginning another chapter together.

The uniform may have changed. The city certainly has. But the person who has been beside Tarik Skubal since high school hasn't.