Dodgers Acquire Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade With Tigers Ahead of Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired reigning two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Tigers that will have major ramifications for the remainder of the 2026 season and beyond.

The Dodgers, already the World Series favorites, now appear practically unbeatable in their quest to win a third-straight World Series title.

What are the Dodgers Trading to the Tigers for Tarik Skubal?

The Dodgers are sending outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith for Skubal.

How Does Tarik Skubal Fit With the Dodgers?

The Dodgers add Skubal to a rotation that currently features reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto and All-Star left-hander Justin Wrobleski. It's a rotation that's also expecting to add All-Stars Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani in the coming weeks.

The Dodgers have a potential playoff rotation of:



1. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

2. Tarik Skubal

3. Blake Snell

4. Shohei Ohtani



They also have Tyler Glasnow, Justin Wrobleski, Roki Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan.



This team may just be unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/3GhH1EG5TP — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 2, 2026

Skubal, 29, is widely considered one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. He's also set to hit free agency in a couple months.

This year, Skubal underwent surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow. Five weeks later, he returned to the mound and continued his dominance for the Tigers, the only team he's ever known after they drafted him in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Across 16 starts this season, Skubal has a 2.79 ERA with 116 strikeouts to 14 walks over 96.2 innings.

In three starts during the 2025 postseason, Skubal had a 1.74 ERA across 20.2 innings with 36 strikeouts.

As for his future, Skubal is set to hit free agency in a couple months, where he should command a deal north of $300 million. Whichever team acquired him was essentially giving itself a three-month head start to try to convince Skubal to remain there long-term.

That team is now the Dodgers, who likely were planning to offer Skubal whatever he wanted to lead the rotation for the next decade.

In the immediate, the Dodgers have everything they need to become the first NL team in history to win three consecutive World Series titles.

In the grander scheme of things, the Dodgers may have officially "broken" baseball, just months before an expected lockout as owners look to even the playing field between the big- and small-market teams.

Who Are the Prospects the Dodgers Gave Up for Tarik Skubal?

Hope is the headliner in the deal, as he's ranked as the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

The Dodgers acquired Hope, an 11th-round pick by the Chicago Cubs, in the 2024 trade that send Michael Busch to the Cubs.

Across 94 games at Double-A this year, Hope is hitting .293 with 23 home runs, 87 RBIs and an OPS of .899.

Ryan, the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, is a top pitching prospect who was also acquired in a trade. The Dodgers landed Ryan from the San Diego Padres in exchange for utility man Matt Beaty.

Ryan is recovering from Tommy John surgery and has dealt with multiple hamstring injuries this season. He's 27 years old.

As for Smith, he's the team's No. 17 prospect. He was drafted by the Dodgers in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Smith is 0-7 with a 5.57 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 74.1 innings across Single-A and High-A this season.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.