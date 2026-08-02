Tarik Skubal's Dodgers Debut Officially Set After Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers had long been linked with ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, despite the front office pushing back on the interest.

However, that interest fully came to a head on Saturday night with the team landing the left-hander from the Tigers in a blockbuster trade. Skubal will now become the next All-Star to come to Los Angeles, giving the Dodgers an absolutely stacked starting rotation.

When is Tarik Skubal Pitching for the Dodgers?

With the trade happening over the weekend and the Dodgers making it official, the big question is when the left-hander will take the mound.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman announced that Skubal will make his Dodgers debut on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Tarik Skubal will pitch his first game in a Dodgers’ uniform on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 2, 2026

The Dodgers have fielded a six-man rotation all season long, and adding Skubal will only give manager Dave Roberts more options to work with. But with the team seeing multiple injuries take place to starting pitchers this year, Skubal became more of a need than originally thought.

The reigning two-time Cy Young Award winner now joins the Dodgers in the stretch run of a potential three-peat, giving him a chance to win a World Series title. This should energize the already fiery Skubal, showing him what life could be like moving forward past the 2026 season.

Skubal will be a free agent at the end of the year, making him a possible rental for Los Angeles. Part of why he ended up with the Dodgers is that opposing teams didn't want to give up top prospects for two or three months of Skubal.

But the Dodgers are a different breed, with the front office and ownership willing to do whatever it takes to win.

With Skubal being a free agent following the season, it was reported that the Dodgers were his preferred team. So Los Angeles just sidestepped it all, bringing the left-hander to town now.

Skubal has reportedly been looking for a deal north of $300 million in free agency, and the Dodgers are one of the few organizations willing to pay the price. Now that he's in Los Angeles, it's likely that the Dodgers will be heavy favorites to retain him this winter.

Dodgers Starting Rotation With Tarik Skubal

With Skubal now in the mix, the Dodgers' starting rotation may be one of the best assembled, when fully healthy. Here is how the group looks following the major trade:

LHP Tarik Skubal

RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

RHP Shohei Ohtani (returning from injury)

LHP Blake Snell (returning from injury)

RHP Tyler Glasnow (returning from injury)

LHP Justin Wrobleski

RHP Roki Sasaki

LHP Eric Lauer

RHP Emmet Sheehan

With the number of arms available, one or two guys will likely be moved to the bullpen, especially once the postseason starts. One likely candidate will be Sasaki, who pitched out of the bullpen during the playoffs last season.

There shouldn't be a lack of pitchers for the Dodgers this year as the team tries to go after the three-peat. Skubal only adds to an already strong group, and the hope from the Dodgers is that he'll be the finishing touches for a historic accomplishment.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news