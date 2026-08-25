Taylor Fritz, Olivia Jade Giannulli Fuel Romance Rumors With NYC Outing
Taylor Fritz hasn't played his first match at the US Open yet, but the American tennis star is already generating plenty of attention in New York.
And this time, it has nothing to do with his forehand.
Fritz, 28, was spotted out in New York City with Olivia Jade Giannulli on Monday, Aug. 24, adding considerably more fuel to romance rumors that have followed the pair for months.
The timing certainly doesn't hurt the intrigue. Fritz is in New York ahead of the US Open, where the top-ranked American man will once again carry enormous expectations at his home Grand Slam.
Now, his life away from the court is drawing some attention of its own.
Taylor Fritz and Olivia Jade Have Been Linked for Months
This isn't the first time Fritz and Giannulli have set off dating speculation.
The two were initially linked in May after reports surfaced that they had been spotted getting cozy at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood.
At the time, however, sources pushed back on the romance talk. TMZ reported in May that Fritz and Giannulli were not dating, with the tennis star fresh off the end of his longtime relationship with Morgan Riddle.
Nearly four months later, the picture looks a little different.
Fritz and Giannulli have reportedly continued spending time together, and the tennis star reportedly brought her as his guest to fellow American player Tommy Paul's July wedding to influencer Paige Lorenze.
Then came Monday's sighting in Manhattan.
Photos of Fritz and Giannulli together quickly made the rounds online, reigniting speculation about exactly what's going on between them.
Neither has publicly announced a relationship. Still, TMZ reported Monday that the two are now seeing each other romantically and taking things slowly, while Page Six similarly reported that they have been spending time together for the past few months but are not exclusive.
Whatever label they may or may not be putting on it, this no longer looks like a one-night Los Angeles sighting that disappeared as quickly as it arrived.
Fritz Enters US Open With Spotlight Growing On and Off Court
The romance buzz arrives during an already eventful year for Fritz.
His nearly six-year relationship with Riddle, one of the most recognizable personalities in the tennis influencer world, ended earlier this year. The pair had been together since 2020, with Riddle becoming a fixture in Fritz's player box throughout his rise into the upper tier of men's tennis.
Giannulli, meanwhile, was previously in an on-and-off relationship with actor Jacob Elordi that began in 2021.
Now she may be entering an entirely different celebrity ecosystem.
Fritz is preparing for the US Open in New York, where the American will try to make another deep run at the year's final Grand Slam. That alone guarantees plenty of cameras will be following him over the coming weeks.
Whether one of those cameras eventually finds Giannulli sitting in his player box? That could answer a few questions all by itself.
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Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR. At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.