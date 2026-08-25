Taylor Fritz hasn't played his first match at the US Open yet, but the American tennis star is already generating plenty of attention in New York.

And this time, it has nothing to do with his forehand.

Fritz, 28, was spotted out in New York City with Olivia Jade Giannulli on Monday, Aug. 24, adding considerably more fuel to romance rumors that have followed the pair for months.

The timing certainly doesn't hurt the intrigue. Fritz is in New York ahead of the US Open, where the top-ranked American man will once again carry enormous expectations at his home Grand Slam.

Now, his life away from the court is drawing some attention of its own.

Taylor Fritz and Olivia Jade Have Been Linked for Months

This isn't the first time Fritz and Giannulli have set off dating speculation.

The two were initially linked in May after reports surfaced that they had been spotted getting cozy at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood.

At the time, however, sources pushed back on the romance talk. TMZ reported in May that Fritz and Giannulli were not dating, with the tennis star fresh off the end of his longtime relationship with Morgan Riddle.

Nearly four months later, the picture looks a little different.

Fritz and Giannulli have reportedly continued spending time together, and the tennis star reportedly brought her as his guest to fellow American player Tommy Paul's July wedding to influencer Paige Lorenze.

Then came Monday's sighting in Manhattan.

Photos of Fritz and Giannulli together quickly made the rounds online, reigniting speculation about exactly what's going on between them.

Neither has publicly announced a relationship. Still, TMZ reported Monday that the two are now seeing each other romantically and taking things slowly, while Page Six similarly reported that they have been spending time together for the past few months but are not exclusive.

Whatever label they may or may not be putting on it, this no longer looks like a one-night Los Angeles sighting that disappeared as quickly as it arrived.

Fritz Enters US Open With Spotlight Growing On and Off Court

The romance buzz arrives during an already eventful year for Fritz.

His nearly six-year relationship with Riddle, one of the most recognizable personalities in the tennis influencer world, ended earlier this year. The pair had been together since 2020, with Riddle becoming a fixture in Fritz's player box throughout his rise into the upper tier of men's tennis.

Giannulli, meanwhile, was previously in an on-and-off relationship with actor Jacob Elordi that began in 2021.

Now she may be entering an entirely different celebrity ecosystem.

Fritz is preparing for the US Open in New York, where the American will try to make another deep run at the year's final Grand Slam. That alone guarantees plenty of cameras will be following him over the coming weeks.

Whether one of those cameras eventually finds Giannulli sitting in his player box? That could answer a few questions all by itself.