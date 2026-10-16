Taylor Swift Too 'Intimidating' To Approach For Hall Of Fame Basketball Coach

Taylor Swift's courtside appearance at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA Finals was the kind of moment that quickly took over TV screens everywhere. Swift showed up to watch the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs on June 10, bringing along friends Alana and Este Haim for the big night.

When one of the world's biggest stars takes a seat at one of basketball's biggest events, cameras aren't exactly going to ignore her. Swift has become quite the sports fan over the past few years, especially since her relationship with Travis Kelce put her right in the middle of the NFL world.

After dating and marrying the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, she's become a familiar face at football games, drawing lots of attention whenever she shows up to support her husband.

Taylor Swift after game four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But football isn't the only sport on her radar anymore. Swift has also shown love for the NBA, and her appearance at Madison Square Garden made it clear she's got a team to root for on the basketball court, too. She's a Knicks fan, which made the NBA Finals the right place for her to spend the evening.

John Calipari Admits He Was Too Intimidated to Approach Taylor Swift

Mar 26, 2026; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas men's college basketball coach John Calipari was at the finals, too. But he recently revealed was too intimidated to talk to Swift.



Calipari said that he even pretended to ignore her and focus on his phone to avoid the situation.

Speaking on the "Eye on College Basketball" podcast on Thursday, Calipari said he was too embarrassed and intimidated to approach Swift at the event, so he acted like he was on his phone.

Taylor Swift after game four of the 2026 NBA Finals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm in the back corner just kind of watching, and Taylor Swift was there," Calipari said, painting a picture of a star-studded "dugout" area where celebrities were mingling at the game. "I was embarrassed to go up to her. She was talking to whoever she was talking to, Adam Sandler and his wife [Jackie]."

Calipari Reveals How He Avoided the Awkward Moment

He went on to say that he wanted a photo with her but just couldn't bring himself to do it.

"Normally I take a picture, and then I send it to my daughters and stuff. I was intimidated. [Swift] came up and was bubbly, and then I'm sitting here at this table. She's at the other end. Adam and his wife go up. They converse... Chris Rock is with his mom [Rosalie] right there. I'm fine, 'Chris, how are ya?' said Calipari.

But Calipari panicked when Taylor Swift arrived nearby, explaining "she walked up. And what I did was this. I took my phone, and I acted like I was on my phone. I wasn't on my phone, but I acted like I was... intimidated."



Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Calipari has interacted with, and coached, some of the best and most popular athletes in college basketball and the NBA.



But he went shy and missed out on this star photo opportunity.



Considering Swift is such a sports fan these days, he may have another chance at some point.