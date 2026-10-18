Inside Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's New Ohio Mansion — All About the Lakefront Home

Travis Kelce added a major piece of real estate to his collection in 2026 when he purchased a $5.35 million lakefront mansion in Bratenahl, Ohio, just months before marrying Taylor Swift on July 3 in New York City.

The lake front purchase puts the Kansas City Chiefs tight end closer to his hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and the property has lots of character.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale on Sept. 1, noting that Kelce bought the home in March. The deal reportedly set a record for the highest home sale in Bratenahl's history.

Swift already has homes in Rhode Island, New York, Tennessee and California, and her fortune has been estimated in the billions. Also, acording to Realtor's official website, Kelce also owns a $6 million, 17,000-square-foot mansion in Leawood, Kansas.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Have a Lakefront Mansion With Room to Spare

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2026 NBA playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelce's new Ohio property dates back to 1895 and covers around 21,240 square feet on 3.5 acres overlooking Lake Erie. It has eight bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, offering plenty of space for family, friends and the occasional celebrity guest.

The amenities are every bit as grand as the home's footprint. According to Realtor, the mansion features a media room, an in-home spa, a resort-style swimming pool, multiple fireplaces and a five-car garage. How fancy is that?

Bratenahl's proximity to Kelce's hometown and a private airport may also make the location aa great fit for the tight end and his new wife.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Of course, the move isn't as random as it might seem for a couple whose lives revolve around New York and Kansas City. Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, and he's never been shy about his affection for the area. He has even called his hometown as an ideal place to grow up and described his childhood in Ohio as "amazing."

Travis Kelce's New Mansion Once Had a Secret Side

Long before Kelce became its owner, the Bratenahl estate had already seen its share of history. During the years when America went dry, the mansion's ballroom reportedly hosted an underground drinking spot, complete with decorative murals that added to the room's atmosphere, according to WKYC.

The residence also passed through the hands of people from a range of professions, including medical professionals, business leaders and antique dealers. Most recently, Figurati Construction Group LLC acquired the property in 2023 for $1.95 million, carried out renovations and eventually sold the updated estate to Kelce for $5.35 million.

The mansion's past includes a brush with television history, too. A Cleveland-set episode of CBS's Route 66 was filmed there in 1962, according to the Encyclopedia of Cleveland History. Several rooms were transformed into game room sets for the episode, which viewers can find on IMDb.

May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cheer on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Kelce and Swift, it's a new chapter in a home that's already lived several lives. With a lakefront setting, a long history and room for just about everyone, the Ohio mansion is far more than another expensive address.