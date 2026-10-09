Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are hoping to make their Ohio home a little more private. Their neighbors, however, have some questions about what that might mean for the rest of the neighborhood.

The couple's plans to install a privacy fence around their lakeside property near Cleveland have become the subject of a neighborhood dispute, according to a report published by TMZ on Thursday, Oct. 8.

And while a fence might seem like a relatively minor home improvement for two of the biggest names in entertainment and sports, the concerns raised by nearby residents have little to do with the couple's celebrity status.

Instead, the disagreement centers on an aging sewer line, proposed landscaping and the potential consequences of making changes to the property.

The situation has already reached a local Architectural Review Board, where representatives working on Swift and Kelce's project addressed the plans during a meeting approximately one month ago.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Privacy Fence Plans Raise Concerns Among Neighbors

According to TMZ, which obtained a transcript of the Architectural Review Board meeting, the couple's proposed fence would stand six feet tall and feature black, powder-coated aluminum.

Representatives for the project explained that the fence would be positioned approximately two feet inside the property line to avoid interfering with nearby sewer infrastructure.

The plans also include planting additional trees around the property, which would provide another layer of privacy.

But at least one neighbor isn't convinced those precautions will be enough.

Katherine Bolton, a resident who spoke about the proposal, reportedly expressed concern about an older, deteriorating sewer line near the property. Her worry extends beyond the fence itself to the trees the couple hopes to plant.

According to the report, Bolton questioned whether the proposed landscaping would be sufficiently far from the aging infrastructure.

She also raised the possibility that the property's ownership could change in the future.

"This applicant may decide to sell her house next year, move on and buy another house," Bolton said, according to the meeting transcript cited by TMZ.

Her remarks underscored a central concern among some residents: The potential effects of the project could remain long after the current owners have moved on.

Another issue reportedly raised during the discussion involved the area's deer population, with residents expressing concern that an animal could become impaled on a fence post.

The objections present an unusual challenge for Swift and Kelce. Their proposed improvements are intended to provide greater privacy, but neighbors want assurances that those changes won't create problems beyond the property boundaries.

TMZ's report did not establish that the project had been formally rejected or that construction had been ordered to stop.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Ohio Home Plans Come During a Busy Year

The property dispute comes during an eventful chapter for Swift and Kelce, who married in July at Madison Square Garden, according to TMZ.

Their Ohio residence is one of the places where the couple has been establishing their life together, even as their respective careers continue to command considerable attention.

Kelce is in the middle of the NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Swift remains one of the most recognizable figures in the music industry.

For a couple whose public appearances regularly attract cameras and crowds, the desire for additional privacy at home is hardly surprising.

What makes the Ohio situation noteworthy is the tension between that desire and the concerns of the people living nearby.

A six-foot fence and additional trees might offer Swift and Kelce more separation from the outside world, but the proposal has also prompted questions about shared infrastructure and the surrounding environment.

Those concerns aren't necessarily resolved simply because the improvements would be made on the couple's own property.

For now, the reported objections offer a glimpse at a decidedly ordinary homeowner problem facing two people whose lives are anything but ordinary.

Even Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have to deal with the neighbors when they want to put up a fence.

