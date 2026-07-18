Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Had a Surprise Performer

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been married for about two weeks.

But even though the wedding is over, the talk over what went down during the couple's special day is still very much out there.

When a couple as beloved as Swift and Kelce get married, it only makes sense that the chit-chat from the wedding would go on for not just days but weeks and, at this point, even months.

This couple pretty much shut down the area around Madison Square Garden for their ceremony and reception, so it was really one of the biggest private events in recent history.

Now, one guest is dishing a little more than before about what happened at the ceremony. There was actually a surprise performance involved, as he describes it.

Guest Details Unexpected Moment at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

When one of the biggest names in sports broadcasting is at your wedding, don't be surprised if he leaks some of the details to the world.

That's the case with Pat McAfee. He was invited to the wedding, and on his show this week, he revealed more details about what made the event so unique.

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks have already been revealed as performers for the event. But there was a younger performer, one from Canada, who also rocked out at the event.

"Then, Paul McCartney played a song that he hasn't played since 1960-something for the first time ever," he said earlier in the week. "Stevie Nicks played, Taylor was up there with them — obviously. Avril Lavigne."

After saying that, later in the week, he mentioned that he just realized he's the one who broke the news about Lavigne performing.

Early 2000s Performer Rocked Out at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Wedding

"I guess yesterday me saying that Avril Lavigne played 'Sk8r Boi' was the first time that it came out," McAfee said during the July 15 episode of his show. "But she was awesome. To be clear, those musicians—really cool. One would just call out the other and then they would come up and then they would just do their..."

McAfee really talked up the wedding, saying that "the event itself was like the most spectacular grand thing I've ever seen in my entire life." So, if there was any question about this wedding not being tops, that's obviously been silenced.