Taylor Swift Wedding Ring Reveal — First Look at Her Rock

It's been a week since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially tied the knot.

Now, the two are making the rounds as a married couple for the first time ever. There was so much buildup to Swift and Kelce's elaborate Madison Square Garden wedding that it's hard to believe it's already over.

Even though the festivities have wrapped up, the couple still has yet to release official photos, including of Swift's wedding dress.

We do know that the designer was Jonathan Anderson of Christian Dior Haute Couture. But, the couple hasn't released details about what the dress looks like. Was it long and flowing? Was it short and contemporary?

Eventually, Swift is expected to make a big reveal. But while the dress remains a mystery, the rings are out there in full force.

Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor Swift Wedding Ring Gets Official Reveal

On Friday, Kelce and Swift traveled to California to attend the wedding of ex-Chiefs star JuJu Smith-Schuster.

They were expected to attend, because Smith-Schuster was at their wedding. People magazine posted photos of Kelce and Swift at the wedding, including the first photos of Swift and Kelce's wedding ring.

"Photos taken of the newlyweds at Schuster and Kruk’s ceremony on Friday, July 10, show a glimpse of their new wedding bands, which are very much to the couple's taste," the report stated. "Swift paired her new wedding band with a strapless pink brocade gown and her signature red lip, while Kelce wore his with a suit and tie."

The report also stated that Swift had already debuted her engagement ring after the couple announced their engagement last August.

"Following the news, the Miss Americana star was not shy about showing off her new sparkler, which was custom designed by Kindred Lubeck, founder of Artifex Fine Jewelry," the report added. "The ring boasts a massive old mine brilliant cut diamond, a rectangle-cut diamond with antique references. Experts predicted the ring to cost anywhere between $1.3 and $5 million."

The Story Behind Taylor Swift's Wedding Ring

While promoting "The Life of a Showgirl" last fall, Swift talked about her engagement ring and gave Kelce props for how he made it work. During an appearance on Heart Breakfast, she explained how it came about.

"I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring I [gasped]... I was like, 'I know who made this, I know who made this,' and also, you listen to me,'" she said on the show. "It was like, you really know me."