Taylor Swift Hot Mic Moment Still Has ESPN Analyst Baffled by How It Leaked

When Taylor Swift showed up to support the New York Knicks during the NBA Finals, some fans were caught completely off guard.

Apparently, not everyone knew the pop superstar had a soft spot for the team, and her appearance left lots of people wondering if they were seeing things correctly. Some people loved it and want to see her at more Knicks games, while others struggled to believe she was genuinely there to cheer on the Knicks.

Swift's every move tends to attract attention, but this was a reminder that people can be surprised by the interests of even the biggest stars. Turns out, she's got more than one team worth cheering for.

Monica McNutt Still Mystified by Her Viral Taylor Swift Hot Mic Moment

Taylor Swift on the court after game four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the people who was surprised about Swift being at the Knicks' game was Monica McNutt, and she was caught on tape saying so. Now, she's still trying to wrap her head around how her viral hot mic moment involving Swift made it out into the world during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The ESPN basketball analyst recently revisited the incident on "The Pivot" podcast, hosted by former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.

McNutt was caught taking a shot at Swift while working the Knicks radio broadcast, and the clip quickly became a talking point. Even now, she's still "mystified" by how the whole thing unfolded and ended up in the public eye.

"Epitome of a hot mic situation," she said. "We weren't even up yet. I'm still mystified and would love someone to explain how that got to the masses. But, we'll leave that there."

As for that moment, after seeing Swift courtside at the game, McNutt was caught on tape exclaiming, "She's not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl."

Of course, Swifties didn't take well to that little comment. McNutt quickly went viral and was shaded for the comment.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Alana Haim and Este Haim after game four of the 2026 NBA Finals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monica McNutt Stands by Her Comments About Taylor Swift at the Knicks Game

McNutt added that her comment of "Girl get out of here" wasn't literally "Get out of here."

"But I had just seen you at a Knicks game with your man in no Knicks gear, and all the celebrity Knicks fans I am familiar with, blue and orange down baby, it ain't no question," she said. "So, literally it's a throwaway comment RC, that like please, congratulations you have built an empire, you have an incredible fan base, like I do not care."

So, McNutt is standing by what happened and doesn't want people to blow it out of proportion. Of course, though, with the internet, everything gets blown out of proportion.