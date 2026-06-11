Taylor Swift Causes a Stir at Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 4

Taylor Swift is in the house.

Sure, she was spotted last month at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers to support her fiancé Travis Kelce, a Cleveland Cavaliers enthusiast, but Swift is frankly a Knicks fan.

Now, Swift is making her love for the Knicks known. The musician showed up at Game 4 of the NBA Finals to cheer for the New York team against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. It's the same venue where she's rumored to be getting married to Kelce later this summer.

Kelce, by the way, did not appear to accompany Swift to the game, so this was strictly a girls' night out. But what she wore drew a lot of attention.

Taylor Swift Showed Off Her Knicks Support With Unique T-Shirt Choice

ESPN's Sports Center X account shared a range of clips from Swift attending the game.

The kicker is what she was wearing: a blue baby T-shirt with orange lettering that said "Stevie Knicks." Get it? The post on X has more than 400,000 views and counting.

Swift wasn't the only one. She was there with Alana and Este Haim, the Haim sisters, and they also had similar entertainment-inspired T-shirts, one with the lettering "Knickelback" for the rock band Nickelback and the other with "Knickole Kidman," the actress.

The matching Knicks shirts on Taylor Swift, Alana and Este Haim 🤝 pic.twitter.com/G8zbnIktvi — espnW (@espnW) June 11, 2026

At the game, the Knicks gave Swift a warm welcome with footage on the jumbotron of her music videos and then panning over to the pop star sitting in the arena.

Swift has become quite the sports enthusiast since dating and becoming engaged to Kelce. She's a staple at his home Kansas City Chiefs games, and now, she's apparently developed an affinity for the NBA.

Taylor Swift in the house for Game 4 of the NBA Finals 🗽 pic.twitter.com/S0pxBUvaAm — espnW (@espnW) June 11, 2026

Spike Lee, Adam Sandler and Michael J. Fox Among Celebrities at Game 4

Plenty of other celebrities were at the game, too. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are Knicks fans, and they were both at the game. Chalamet hasn't missed even one game of the NBA Finals this season.

Spike Lee was there, which should surprise nobody. Other celebrities spotted included Adam Sandler, Larry David, John McEnroe, Ben Stiller, Nas, Tracy Morgan and Michael J. Fox, among others.

Next up, the Knicks and Spurs will go up against each other again in Game 5, scheduled for Saturday in San Antonio. No word on if Swift will make the trip to that game, but she'll likely stick to Garden gigs.