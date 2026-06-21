Knicks Player Wants to See Taylor Swift at More Games

Taylor Swift garnered a ton of attention during the NBA Finals when she appeared at Madison Square Garden to root for the New York Knicks over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

That game was intense, and Swift witnessed the Knicks coming back from a 29-point deficit to overcome the Spurs, 107-106. The rest is NBA history.

The Knicks dispatched the Spurs in Game 5 on the road in Texas, edging out a 94-90 victory to win their first championship since 1973, and Swift got to be a small part of their run to the top.

One Knicks player was so happy to see Swift in the crowd that he wants her back. He has extended an open invitation of sorts to the pop star to return next year.

Taylor Swift Receives Casual Invite to Attend More Knicks Games

Knicks point guard Jose Alvarado is a Swift fan.

After the Knicks' win, Alvarado spoke with Us Weekly on June 18, and he said that having Swift at Game 4 of the NBA Finals was simply "amazing."

The matching Knicks shirts on Taylor Swift, Alana and Este Haim 🤝 pic.twitter.com/G8zbnIktvi — espnW (@espnW) June 11, 2026

"That's a surreal superstar, and I was happy she was cheering us on," he said. "And [she] seemed like she was having a good time, and we won, so even better. She got to come more often."

Swift attended the game with Este Haim and Alana Haim, and she sported a "Stevie Knicks" shirt with orange lettering amid a blue backdrop in honor of the Knicks' colors.

Taylor Swift Screamed Too Much During Knicks-Spurs Game

Swift talked about how she screamed too much at the game during her Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York City on June 11.

"I got home and was like, 'You've got to stop screaming. You're screaming too much. You're screaming instead of talking. You're too excited,'" she said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pulled up to Game 3 of Knicks-Cavs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UPXLPWPJDc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 24, 2026

Swift was also at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, that time with her fiancee Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is a Cleveland-area native and longtime Cavaliers fan, so he was rooting on the Cavs over the Knicks (it didn't work).

Alvarado joked that since Kelce is a Cavaliers fan and Swift is for the Knicks, it could cause tension at home.

"The house [is] gonna be divided, one side gonna be a loser, and then one side gonna be a winner," he jokingly said.