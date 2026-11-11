Taylor Swift Just Got the Last Laugh After Knicks Player Claims She Is Fake Fan

The New York Knicks are NBA champions, but one of their players found himself in a little trouble with Taylor Swift's fans after making some comments about the pop superstar. Now, point guard Tyler Kolek appears to be backtracking, and singing a very different tune - he even has a locker room performance to back it up.

The Knicks guard made headlines last week after naming Swift among the team's least authentic celebrity supporters. However, he's since walked back those comments, making it clear that he actually enjoys her music.

The drama started during an NBA 2K TikTok livestream, where Kolek and fellow Knicks guard Miles McBride were asked to name celebrities they considered the "fakest" Knicks fans, as reported by USA Today.

Taylor Swift on the court after game four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor Named by Knicks Players as Fake Fan

"Maybe Taylor," Kolek said, with McBride agreeing.

Kolek went on to explain why he felt that way, suggesting some celebrities attended games because they wanted attention rather than because they genuinely supported the team.

"At the Knicks games, I would say it's very performative because they just want to be seen at the game. They're not necessarily fans," Kolek said.

That didn't go over well with Swift's fans. Now, he's backtracking those comments and showing some love for Swift.

Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Ben Stiller, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Taylor Swift, and Mariska Hargitay react in the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Knicks' Tyler Kolek Has a Change of Heart on Taylor Swift

It didn't take long for Kolek to find himself on the other side of the story. Knicks teammate Jordan Clarkson shared a video of the player singing Swift's hit "Blank Space" in the locker room after the team's victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"And YOU LOVE THE GAME!"



Tyler Kolek covers Taylor Swift 😭



(via jordanclarksons/IG) pic.twitter.com/C2eGyhBfHJ — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) November 8, 2026

"He apologizes … the kid is OK," Clarkson wrote on Instagram Stories on Saturday, Nov. 7. He also made sure everyone knew where Kolek stood when it came to the singer's music.

"He's a Swiftie," Clarkson added.

Kolek also addressed the situation after Saturday's game, admitting that he hadn't been keeping up with Swift's history as a Knicks supporter. He even pointed out that she'd previously worn a No. 13 jersey, a nod to her favorite number.

Taylor Swift (R) celebrates courtside with actress Mariska Hargitay (M) and the Haim sisters (L) during the closing minutes of game four of the 2026 NBA Finals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I wasn't up to date on my Taylor Swift Knicks fandom, so that's on me," he added.

Knicks Star Has Nothing Against Taylor Swift

Kolek also made it clear that his original comments weren't meant as an attack on Swift or her music.

"(The video) was everywhere. Everybody saw it," Kolek said on Saturday, according to Billboard. "But it is what it is. For me, it's just a question that was asked to me that maybe I answered in the wrong way. I take that on the chin. But I love her music. We were just playing it five minutes ago and I'm singing every word to every song. Nothing against her at all."

Knicks Organization Issue Statement Supporting Swift

There's a good reason Swift might feel at home cheering for the Knicks. A team spokesperson previously told Billboard that she has supported the organization for years and has a long history with Madison Square Garden.

"Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization," the team spokesperson said.

Swift also picked Madison Square Garden for her wedding with Travis Kelce, so there's more history to it.

Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals alongside the Haim sisters and actress Mariska Hargitay. She also previously traveled with Kelce to watch the Knicks play the Cavaliers on the road.