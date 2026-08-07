Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have New Competition From NFL's Hottest Couple

More than a month has passed since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot, but the buzz about the wedding is still high.

Not a day passes when someone who was at the wedding doesn't make headlines saying it was a magical ceremony.

Swift and Kelce are the "it" couple in the NFL, and there's no denying that. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end just returned to training camp, and it marks his first time on the field as a married man.

But there's another superstar couple brewing in the NFL. This couple is already being compared to Swift and Kelce, and now, they're on the road to saying "I do."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Getting Compared to Just-Engaged Couple

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) and singer Madison Beer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and pop singer Madison Beer are officially engaged. The two broke the news in a collaborative social media post in late July.

These two aren't shy about their love for each other, either. They were spotted at the Chargers' training camp cuddling up together, and that's caused quite a stir in NFL circles.

It's only natural that people are comparing these two couples. You have two top athletes in the NFL attached to two popular singers.

On the Wednesday episode of FS1's "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright made it clear that he sees parallels between these couples. At the same time, he doesn't think one stands up to the other.

FS1 Hosts Put Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Over Justin Herbert and Madison Beer

"Listen, I understand everyone wants to be Travis and Taylor," he said in response to their practice field moment. "I get it. I don't blame you."

But, he added that Swift and Kelce "never did this at the practice field. What is happening here? And you know what, I'm not afraid of the Madison Beer fan army."

He added that he's "got the Swifties on my side, and they rule deeper than these folks. You can't have more videos of your girlfriend fixing your hair than playoff wins when you're in the league for seven years. You can't."

Chris Broussard also chimed in, criticizing Herbert and the Chargers for allowing Beer to be a distraction at camp.

"This has to be a joke," he said. "You can't let that happen. I'm sorry, I get it, you're in love and all that, but come on! ... And I like Justin Herbert, but what! What is this? What in the world is going on?"