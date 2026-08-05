Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Eyeing First Major Decision as Married Couple

It’s been a month and two days since Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce married world-famous pop star Taylor Swift in a lavish wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City that shut down a large portion of Midtown Manhattan.

Kelce is with the rest of his Chiefs teammates at training camp, while Swift has kept a pretty low profile since the wedding.

A fan holds a sign that says Go Mr. Swift in reference to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

“Taylor said she was happier than ever now that she is Mrs. Kelce and says their married life has been blissful so far,” a source told the Daily Mail. “She is a blissed-out wife who is focusing on the simple things in life. She has been spending her days lazing about as she cooks dinner and bakes bread for her new husband.”

As the couple navigate life as newlyweds, they have several decisions to now make together, including where they want to plant their roots and buy their first marital home.

Kelce, Swift Reportedly Targeting Neighborhood Home to Many A-Listers

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the couple plans to make Kelce’s Kansas City residence their “home base” but is also looking at a pretty pricey neighborhood in California — Montecito, an area home to several elite celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Costner, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, among others.

The average cost to buy a house in Montecito is approximately $5.6 million (with an annual $57,000 property tax) while oceanfront properties range between $8.5 million to $10 million.

“They love how private it is and secluded,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The report also states Swift isn’t tied down to her New York or Los Angeles homes, and the couple is content on crashing at Kelce’s Kansas City pad in the interim while they look for their first home as a married couple.

“They don’t want it to feel like it’s Travis’s house that Taylor moved into,” a source told The Daily Mail about their plan for Kelce’s house. “They want a place that’s theirs from Day 1. This is their fresh start.

“They’re not building Taylor’s life or Travis's life anymore. They're building one life—together. They’ve done the long-distance thing, and it was hard. Now they’re married, Taylor’s going to be where Travis is. That’s home.”

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talk during the men's singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kelce, Swift Already Have an Impressive Combined Real Estate Portfolio

Though he’s doesn’t have billionaire status like his wife, Kelce has done alright for himself on the real estate market. He currently owns a 17,000-square foot, six-bedroom, six-bathroom, two-level mansion located on a 3.5-acre lot in Leawood, Kansas that cost him $6 million.

Conversely, Swift owns homes in New York City, Rhode Island, Los Angeles, and two in Tennessee.

Swift has a 12,000-square foot house with seven bedrooms, eight fireplaces, and a pool that sits at the highest point in Westerly, Rhode Island, where he famously hosts her annual Fourth of July parties.

She also owns a four-bedroom, seven-bathroom apartment in West Village that’s listed for sale for $17.9 million. Swift also has a multimillion-dollar compound in Tribecca comprised of two penthouses that have a combined 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Swift also has a 10,982-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, that’ she purchased from legendary film producer Samuel Goldwyn and restored and turned into a historic landmark.

The Grammy winner also owns a 5,600-square-foot main house with a 2,000-square-foot guesthouse in Nashville, Tennessee, in addition to a 3,240-square-foot penthouse on Music Row in Nashville.