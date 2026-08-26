Travis Kelce Channels Taylor Swift In Singing Moment at Chiefs Training Camp

Taylor Swift's singing is definitely rubbing off on her husband Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs star has been at training camp for the last few weeks in preparation for the 2026 NFL season. In between drills, the Chiefs social team has been noticing that the tight end has been singing while mic'd up on the field.

In a post on X, the Chiefs shared a video of Kelce singing some original songs based on his breakfast earlier. Kelce is heard praising the Japanese French toast he had in the cafeteria before he hit the field.

“Woo boy, I know you guys didn’t have none of that Japanese French toast this morning, but that (expletive) was amazing,” Kelce told his teammates as he walked around the field. “Yeah, they made that (expletive) fresh!”

His breakfast was so good that it inspired him to start singing.

“Yeah! Bread and butter! Get that bread and butter, yeah!” Kelce sang.

After several clips of Kelce hyping his teammates, the three-time Super Bowl champion is heard singing, "Raindrops keep falling on my head," referring to B.J. Thomas' 1969 classic while he leaves in a golf cart.

Y'all know what happens when you give @tkelce a mic 🎤 pic.twitter.com/DDjendkqcv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 25, 2026

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding

Kelce and Swift said "I do" on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in front of over 1,000 A-list guests. Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, Simone Biles, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, and more were some of the guests who were invited to their big day.

The celebrity guests not only watched the couple recite their vows but were a part of the celebration as well. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, and Avril Lavigne performed during the reception.

Guests also did not leave the wedding empty-handed as Swift and Kelce invited them to play games during the reception to earn raffle tickets for top prizes. Some of the wedding guests went home with Chanel bags,

Travis Kelce Gives First Comments On Taylor Swift Wedding

Weeks after Kelce and Swift said "I do," the NFL star shared his first comments on his star-studded wedding.

At an Aug. 12 Chiefs training camp practice, Kelce thanked his guests for celebrating the "best night of his life" with him.

“It was a fun offseason man,” Kelce said. “The wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”

Kelce elaborated on the iconic Madison Square Garden for his nuptials, sharing that it was “kind of cool to be able to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues.”

The couple has yet to post their official wedding photos, but fans are patiently waiting to get their eyes on Swift's gown and her insight on her special day.