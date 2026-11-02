Taylor Swift Reveals The Strange Thing She Does That Kelce Has To Put Up With

For the first time, Taylor Swift is giving fans a little insight into her married life with Travis Kelce.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. The "Love Story" singer has not yet spoken out about the wedding.

However, during a Q&A in New York City on November 1, with "Toy Story 5" director Andrew Stanton -- the singer contributed to the film with the song "I Knew It, I Knew You" -- the pop star shared a little quirk of hers that her "husband" now has to deal with

Taylor Swift Reveals Her Interesting Quirk

Swift and Abigail Anderson -- the singer's best friend from high school -- connected while growing up over their mutual love of "Napoleon Dynamite." The pop star recounted how their real-life friendship has similarities to the main characters in the film -- Bonnie and Blaze -- mirroring their own relationship.

Swift shared that she and Anderson would talk in the voices from the film, which is the weird quirk she has in common with her best friend. Although years have passed, the best friends are still into portraying the voices.

“And we still do this — and it’s something our husbands have to put up with,” Swift added, to which the audience began laughing.

Kelce Puts Up WIth Swift's Strangness

Swift then left with a sweet nod to not only Kelce, but those finding their life partners, "When you find that person who just completely sees you for the strange, little genre that is you at your purest, that hit me so hard watching the film."

A clip of the interview can be found on Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

The newlyweds said "I do" in front of 1,000 of their celebrity guests over the summer. Tom Brady, Simone Biles, Tom Hanks, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez were among the guests who were able to witness the couple's love story enter a new chapter.

Not only were the A-listers in the crowd, but some also held special roles during the ceremony and reception. Comedian and actor Adam Sandler officiated the couple's wedding, while Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, and Avril Lavigne performed on stage for the reception.

Swift has not spoken about the wedding thus far, but Kelce has managed to share how much the night meant to him on several occasions. He first addressed the wedding while he was at training camp, telling reporters that it was the "best night of my life."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end even raved about how much being married at the World's Famous Arena meant, noting that it was "kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, to be able to get married in there."

In his ESPN "Monday Night Countdown" interview alongside Patrick Mahomes in September, Kelce raved about his wife, sharing that "marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be..."

For the first time, Taylor Swift is giving fans a little insight into her married life with Travis Kelce.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. The "Love Story" singer has not yet spoken out about the wedding.

However, during a Q&A in New York City on November 1, with "Toy Story 5" director Andrew Stanton -- the singer contributed to the film with the song "I Knew It, I Knew You" -- the pop star shared a little quirk of hers that her "husband" now has to deal with

Taylor Swift Reveals Her Interesting Quirk

Swift and Abigail Anderson -- the singer's best friend from high school -- connected while growing up over their mutual love of "Napoleon Dynamite." The pop star recounted how their real-life friendship has similarities to the main characters in the film -- Bonnie and Blaze -- mirroring their own relationship.

Swift shared that she and Anderson would talk in the voices from the film, which is the weird quirk she has in common with her best friend. Although years have passed, the best friends are still into portraying the voices.

“And we still do this — and it’s something our husbands have to put up with,” Swift added, to which the audience began laughing.

Kelce Puts Up WIth Swift's Strangness

Swift then left with a sweet nod to not only Kelce, but those finding their life partners, "When you find that person who just completely sees you for the strange, little genre that is you at your purest, that hit me so hard watching the film."

A clip of the interview can be found on Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

The newlyweds said "I do" in front of 1,000 of their celebrity guests over the summer. Tom Brady, Simone Biles, Tom Hanks, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez were among the guests who were able to witness the couple's love story enter a new chapter.

Not only were the A-listers in the crowd, but some also held special roles during the ceremony and reception. Comedian and actor Adam Sandler officiated the couple's wedding, while Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, and Avril Lavigne performed on stage for the reception.

Swift has not spoken about the wedding thus far, but Kelce has managed to share how much the night meant to him on several occasions. He first addressed the wedding while he was at training camp, telling reporters that it was the "best night of my life."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end even raved about how much being married at the World's Famous Arena meant, noting that it was "kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, to be able to get married in there."

In his ESPN "Monday Night Countdown" interview alongside Patrick Mahomes in September, Kelce raved about his wife, sharing that "marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be..."