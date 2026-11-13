Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Face More Strong Pushback Over Ohio Mansion

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have finally gotten the green light for their Ohio mansion landscaping plans, but not everyone in the neighborhood is celebrating. Several residents continued to push back against the couple's efforts to add more privacy to their $5.35 million lakefront property, even as others argued that the famous couple deserved a warmer welcome.

The Bratenahl Architectural Review Board met Tuesday, Nov. 10, to hear residents' concerns and consider the couple's revised outdoor plans. After plenty of discussion, the board ultimately approved the proposal unanimously.

According to Page Six, around 35 people attended the meeting. Swift and Kelce, who got married in July, weren't there, but their representatives, including the architect, property manager and project manager, were present.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce react during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The approved plans include privacy shrubs reaching up to 10 feet and updated brickwork around the property. The couple had already received approval for a six-foot privacy fence in September. That hasn't stopped some neighbors from making their feelings known.

Neighbors Still Aren't Happy with the Privacy Plans for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Ohio Mansion

One of the biggest concerns involved the landscaping's potential impact on local wildlife. Resident Lucy Weller argued that the property could be an opportunity to incorporate more native plants and create a better environment for animals.

"I don’t think this landscape does anything to provide for any of the wildlife," Weller said, according to Page Six.

Another resident, Chuck Bauernschmidt, wasn't thrilled with the amount of greenery planned for the property. "This is a forest," he said, questioning whether the proposal followed village ordinances.

The landscaping also raised concerns about lake views. A caregiver speaking on behalf of an older resident told Fox 8 News that the woman loves Swift and her fans but doesn't want the trees blocking her view of Lake Erie and its sunsets.

Fox 8 News reported on the heated neighborhood meeting, where some residents made it clear they weren't ready to give the couple's plans a free pass.

Other Residents Defended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Not everyone was against the changes. Some attendees argued that Bratenahl should be happy to have Swift and Kelce choosing to spend time in their community.

"We should feel privileged that these people chose this location for their residence," resident Vasiliki Diamantis said, according to Fox 8 News.

Another supporter suggested that residents should welcome the couple rather than turn the landscaping plans into a neighborhood battle. There was even some frustration over the suggestion that Swift and Kelce might eventually sell the property.

One attendee called the dispute "stupid," predicting the couple would sell the home in seven to 10 years following a divorce, per Page Six. His comments reportedly drew boos from the crowd.

Despite the objections, the board approved the revised plans, giving the couple the go-ahead to move forward with the privacy landscaping, according to the Beacon Journal.

Swift and Kelce purchased the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom property in March. The home isn't expected to become their primary residence, according to Fox 8 News, but the newlyweds reportedly plan to spend a considerable amount of time there.