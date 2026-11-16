Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Unexpected Neighborly Support Amid Backlash Over Ohio Home

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven't even settled into their new Ohio home yet, but they've famously already been getting a taste of neighborhood drama.

The couple purchased a $5.35 million property in Bratenahl, just outside Cleveland, shortly before getting married. Since then, much of the attention has centered on neighbors challenging plans to add more privacy around the estate.

But it's not exactly a unanimous protest. Some residents are happy the superstar couple chose their community and think their arrival is something worth celebrating. Those stories haven't been told as much, so it's time to tell them.

Inside the Latest Drama Behind the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Ohio Home Purchase

The couple's plans for the property have become a talking point at local meetings in the new home's community, especially over landscaping designed to give them more privacy.

The Bratenahl Architectural Review Board previously approved a six-foot fence, and members have now approved additional outdoor designs featuring trees and shrubs around the 21,000-square-foot home,

according to Fox 8 in Cleveland.

Not everyone is thrilled about the changes. Some residents worry the greenery will obstruct their views of Lake Erie, including the sunsets that make the location special.

"I'm two houses away from the property in question. Yes, I have complaints about this. I do object to it," Charles Bauernschmidt said in the latest meeting, according to Fox 8.

Mark Orel was even less impressed, calling the proposal "stupid" and questioning whether the couple would stay long enough to justify the changes.

A caregiver representing a longtime resident offered a different perspective, explaining that the woman loves Swift and her fans but doesn't want her lake view taken away.

"She loves Taylor Swift and her Swifties," the caregiver said. "However, she does not want the beautiful view of the lake and sunsets to be obscured by the trees."

Some Neighbors Are Already on Team Taylor

Of course, not everyone in Bratenahl is looking for a reason to object. Vasiliki Diamantis believes the village should appreciate that the couple picked their community.

"We should feel privileged that these people chose this location for their residence," she said, per Fox 8.

Others have warned that pushing back against the couple's plans could bring unwanted attention from Swift's enormous fan base and Kelce's football supporters.

"I think the scourge that would befall us from people across the globe, Taylor fans and Chiefs fans ... it would be a shame," Bill Masters said.

For now, Swift and Kelce haven't announced when they'll move in, although Fox 8 says they plan to spend a "considerable" amount of time at the property.