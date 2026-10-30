Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Face Growing Backlash Over Plans for Ohio Home

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are facing another round of complaints from neighbors near their new Ohio home, and this time, the disagreement is over trees.

The couple's $5.35 million property in Bratenahl has already drawn attention over the security measures they've put in place.

Now, the couple, who got married in July, plans to change the landscaping have become a new point of contention, with nearby residents raising concerns and the village's Architectural Review Board stepping in.

It's another development in the ongoing conversation surrounding the high-profile couple's arrival in the neighborhood. And while the property may offer plenty of privacy, getting the landscaping plans approved isn't proving quite as simple.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Neighbors Raise Concerns Over Landscaping Plans

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on during the men's singles final. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to a report from the Akron Beacon Journal, the latest dispute centers on a proposal to add trees behind the property. Neighbors attended a Village of Bratenahl Architectural Review Board meeting earlier in October 2026 to voice their objections to the plans, 19 News in Cleveland reports.

Several concerns came up during the meeting. Residents questioned whether existing trees would be removed, worried that the new additions could block views of Lake Erie and raised concerns about potential damage to a shared sewer line that is more than a century old, the report states.

There was also a problem with the proposed tree heights. The landscaping plan did not meet Bratenahl's 10-foot height limit, putting the proposal at odds with the village's requirements.

So, what happened? The board ultimately delayed its review, giving the couple's team time to revise the plan. Members are expected to revisit the proposal at their next meeting on Nov. 10.

For Swift and Kelce, the latest issue adds another layer to the process of making their new property their own. But the neighbors obviously have some reservations about how those changes could affect the surrounding area.

The Couple Already Took Steps to Protect Their Privacy

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce react together during a game of the NBA. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't the first time the estate has become a topic of conversation among people living nearby. Swift and Kelce previously installed an audible alarm system, the Akron Beacon Journal reports, designed to warn anyone who gets too close to the property.

The measure was another step toward keeping unwanted visitors away from their $5.35 million home.

The mansion is located at 12725 Lake Shore Blvd. in Bratenahl, just east of Cleveland and only a few miles from Kelce's hometown of Cleveland Heights. The location also keeps the NFL star close to the Ohio roots he shares with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Both brothers played football for the University of Cincinnati before going on to successful NFL careers.

Now, with the landscaping proposal awaiting another review, the couple's plans for the property are coming up against a different kind of scrutiny. It's one of their first public hurdles after getting married over the summer.

The Nov. 10 meeting should provide the next update on if the revised tree plan can move forward. In some lighter news, Kelce did get a funny and special honor from People magazine worth checking out.