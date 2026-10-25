Travis Kelce Awarded Best 'Dad' Honor After Marriage To Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce was already a household name thanks to his career as the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end. Now that he's married to Taylor Swift, the spotlight on him has reached another level.

Kelce isn't just making headlines for what he does on the football field anymore. His every move seems to end up splashed across the internet, with fans and media keeping tabs on what he's doing next.

Being one of the NFL's most recognizable players was already a big deal, but being married to one of the world's biggest pop stars has made him an even bigger name outside football. These days, Kelce's life is a story people can't seem to stop following.

Travis Kelce Wins Best "Cat Dad" Title in People's Readers' Choice Poll

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2026 NBA playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

People's annual Sexiest Man Alive issue isn't quite here yet, and it won't hit shelves until November. But the magazine has already revealed the winners of its Readers' Choice Poll.

Readers cast hundreds of thousands of votes across 14 categories, and Kelce walked away with the title of "Sexiest Cat Dad."

The magazine joked that Kelce might have needed to marry Taylor Swift, a self-described "cat lady," to earn the honor. Still, readers clearly had no trouble choosing him as their favorite "sexy cat (step) dad."

Dave Franco won last year, declaring he had peaked after being awarded the title. Other contenders hoping to follow in Dave Franco's cat-loving footsteps for 2026 included Dolph Lundgren, MGK and Paul Hollywood, according to the outlet.

In other news, the World Cup star voted as having the best look was England's Jude Bellingham.

"The World Cup had people riveted to their screens for the gameplay, the global camaraderie, and, sure, the chance to see some extremely handsome soccer players," the outlet stated, adding that "he scored the win over Erling Haaland, Ferran Torres and Christian Pulisic."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Share Their Home With Three Cats

Swift and Kelce share their home with three cats, giving Kelce some real experience behind his new title. Swift's feline family includes Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, both Scottish Folds named after characters from popular TV shows, "Grey's Anatomy" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." The third member of the crew is Benjamin Button, a Ragdoll named after the character from the film of the same name. All three should have a spot at the couple's new Ohio home.

While Kelce is best known for his work as the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, and Swift is often spotted at his games, his life with Swift has brought plenty of attention to his softer side. Now, apparently, being a cat dad is part of his public image, too.

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift looks on during the third quarter between Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect