Taylor Swift's Surprise Performance Before Travis Kelce Wedding Has Fans Buzzing

A little over a week before her wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift isn’t exactly keeping a low profile.

The 14-time Grammy winner and 11-time Pro Bowler are reportedly set to marry on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City next Friday, but the couple aren’t staying out of the public eye until then.

Swift accompanied Kelce to his annual Tight End University (TEU) — a yearly summit created by Kelce, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, and retired Pro Bowler Greg Olsen back in 2021 to bring the top tight ends in the NFL together for a three-day event in Nashville, Tennessee, to participate in “film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more.”

Taylor Swift Gives Imromptu Performance at TEU in Nashville

During Tuesday’s Tight Ends & Friends concert, a yearly tradition as part of TEU, Swift performed her hit song “Love Story” for everyone in attendance. The song was requested by Kittle, who’s a known Swifty.

Taylor Swift dedicated “Love Story” to George Kittle tonight pic.twitter.com/A2Ko1ogxAF — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) June 24, 2026

Fans flooded the comment section to celebrate Swift’s performance and the fact that it may have been the first time she played the song in front of an audience since getting engaged.

“Is this the first time she performed this song live since saying yes?!?!? 😱,” one fan asked.

“How many years has she been waiting to get to the part ‘he pulled out a ring...’ And then proceed to show off her ring???!!!!” another fan exclaimed.

“I still don’t understand what a tight end university is but the “pulled out a ring” moment was everything 😭😭😭💖,” a third fan replied.

🎥| Full performance of Taylor Swift performing Love Story with Lainey Wilson at TEU! pic.twitter.com/q45Hf8zwkW — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) June 24, 2026

“I bet she's getting those flashbacks of the eras tour,” one user noted.

“Kelce literally making the TE position have more aura than the QB 💀🤣,” another user stated.

The concert also featured performances by country music stars Dan + Shay, Lainey Wilson, and Chase Rice.

What We Know About the Swift-Kelce Wedding

It’s along running joke with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid that he can’t talk about the wedding because all guest were reportedly asked to sign non-disclosure agreements preventing them from announcing any details to reporters.

The event will take place in New York City as MSG. It was initially supposed to take place in Rhode Island at Swift’s massive $17.75 million, 11,000-square foot mansion in Westerly but had to be moved after that location was leaked to the media.

Kelce and Swift’s honeymoon will reportedly take place later this year and not immediately after the wedding to accommodate the rest of the Chiefs’ offseason and start of the regular season.

The couple is reportedly planning a multi-week trip with stops in the Bahamas, Italy, Paris, the Caribbean, and Asia.

