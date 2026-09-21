Taylor Swift’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Outfit Created a Major Problem for the Chiefs

It’s not too often a Taylor Swift appearance at Arrowhead Stadium creates an issue for the Kansas City Chiefs, but that’s exactly what happened on Sunday night.

The Chiefs hosted the Indianapolis Colts on “Sunday Night Football,” and per usual, Swift, the wife of star tight end Travis Kelce, was shown several times during the broadcast — and what she was wearing caught seemingly everyone’s attention.

Swift was shown wearing a $40 red spaghetti strap Chiefs tank top designed by good friend and Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews and her clothing line, Wear by Erin Andrews. The vintage tank featured a Chiefs arrowhead logo and the caption “Kansas City Chiefs football” in bold lettering along with the team’s established 1960 date.

As soon as fans saw Swift wearing the top, it created an online frenzy.

Chiefs Store Sells Out of Swift’s Viral Tank Top

It didn’t take long for fans to start searching for the exact top that Swift was wearing.

Fortunately for them, they could be purchased on the website of the Chiefs’ official team store. The problem is they went incredibly fast.

The Chiefs tank top Taylor Swift wore to Sunday's game is already sold out on the team's official shop. pic.twitter.com/Ncdqd7uJcz — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 21, 2026

“The Chiefs tank top Taylor Swift wore to Sunday's game is already sold out on the team's official shop,” Front Office Sports posted on X along with a screenshot showing the tank top was sold out of extra small, small, medium, and large sizes.

It's not known when the Chiefs' store will restock the popular garment, but there will presumably be a long line of fans waiting to purchase it once it's available again. Several fans commented on social media they were disappointed the top sold out befoe they had the chance to buy one.

While fans can wait until the tank top comes back into stock, Andrews’ apparel line does have several other Chiefs-themed tops fans can purchase in the meantime including:

- a red and black cropped throwback Ringer baby T-shirt that looks identical to Swift’s tank top

- a red Gracie Hunt ombre tank top

- a grey, red, and white cropped Raglan tank top

- a red cropped V-neck jersey T-shirt

- a red Heathered crew cardigan sweatshirt

- a white and red Henley long sleeve Raglan T-shirt

- a white and red ribbed Henley polo sweater

- a red and white throwback varsity fleece Raglan full-zip jacket

- a red ribbed tank dress

- a red and white colorblock Raglan sweater

- a red off-the-shoulder sweatshirt

Erin Andrews freaked out after learning Taylor Swift shops her clothling line https://t.co/ZGQofz3ftH pic.twitter.com/Lk1oPPre8f — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 18, 2023

Swift Goes Viral Over ‘That’s My Husband’ Message After Travis Kelce TD

Swift’s fashion choice wasn’t the only reason she was all over social media on Sunday.

During the first quarter, Kelce caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes that put Kansas City up 10-7. It was Kelce’s first touchdown of the season.

Like the rest of the Arrowhead crowd, Swift celebrated the play as cameras caught her pointing to her wedding ring and mouthing “That’s my husband” in a clip that was shared by several social media accounts, going viral with millions of views and thousands of likes.

Pointing at her ring and saying “THATS MY HUSBAND” pic.twitter.com/Jhr2vyfrsY — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) September 21, 2026