Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Have Fans Talking With Appearance Before Chiefs-Colts Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping things fairly under the radar since getting married, but not completely.

The duo stepped out over the weekend to celebrate Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who turned 31.

The celebration came just before the Chiefs were set to play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday for a "Sunday Night Football" matchup. It marks Mahomes' second game back since suffering an ACL and LCL injury last December.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out for Patrick Mahomes' Birthday

Taylor brought her signature, classic style to the birthday festivities, arriving at 1587 Prime, the steakhouse owned by Patrick and Travis, in a strapless black dress.

She paired the look with high heels and a shoulder bag, with footage from the evening shared on X and Instagram by fans. The singer also kept things classic with her familiar bangs.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce react during Game 3 of the 2026 NBA playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Taylor’s glow and Travis’s pride in one frame—such a sweet birthday moment," one follower said on social media.

"Omg what a lucky swiftie to have that pic," another said.

Travis, meanwhile, opted for something much more laid-back. The Chiefs tight end sported a matching short-sleeve button-down and shorts with sneakers, giving his birthday-night look a casual feel.

The couple was spotted holding hands and waving to fans as they arrived at the restaurant, but once inside, they appeared to keep the celebration private. Luckily, Patrick's wife Brittany Mahomes offered fans a tiny glimpse of the evening on Instagram Stories, including photos celebrating her husband's big day.

"Celebrating you always," she wrote over a photo of Patrick posing alongside his birthday balloons. In another snap of the couple together, Brittany added that she loved him.

Patrick dressed for the occasion in a light blue adidas shirt, black pants and black shoes. Brittany coordinated in a black dress featuring a white ruffled neckline and heels.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Patrick

The birthday celebration came shortly after Brittany shared another sweet messag target="_blank" rel="noopener"e for her husband on social media.

She wrote a message on Instagram earlier in the week wishing him happy birthday, stating: "You mean the world to us hope you feel so special and loved today but truly everyday you're so special to us. The heart of our family, we love you the most."

The Mahomes family has had lots to celebrate lately. The Chiefs kicked off their season with a 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14, with Taylor making her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium since marrying Travis at Madison Square Garden on July 3.