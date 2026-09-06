Taylor Townsend had a few seconds between the Arthur Ashe Stadium tunnel and the baseline Sunday afternoon.

She made every one of them count.

Before taking on world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the US Open, Townsend emerged in a floor-length black hooded coat covered in layers of shimmering fringe. The hood was pulled over her head. Gold necklaces peeked through underneath. With every step, the fringe moved around her.

This was not your standard tennis warmup.

By the time Townsend reached the court and shed the coat to reveal her black match dress underneath, photos and videos of the entrance were already giving tennis fans something else to debate.

Some loved it. Some absolutely did not. Almost nobody ignored it. And that last part feels important, because Townsend wasn't trying to blend in.

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2026 Taylor Townsend of the U.S. in action during her round of 16 match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka | REUTERS

Taylor Townsend Knew Exactly What She Wanted From Her US Open Look

Townsend's dramatic entrance didn't come out of nowhere.

Taylor Townsend came with the heat ahead of the US Open 😤 pic.twitter.com/5MZIpGLMLa — espnW (@espnW) September 6, 2026

Fashion has been a running thread through her two weeks in New York. She wore different looks throughout her singles run, experimenting with bright colors, fringe, buckles and other details rather than sticking with one tournament kit.

The clothes aren't merely decorative to her, either.

“I really feel like it's been helping me, because I do, I look good, I feel good, I play good,” Townsend said after her third-round match. “I keep saying that, because I feel like that when I'm on the court and off the court, as well.”

By Sunday, she was ready to push the idea further.

“I want this color, and I want movement, and I want fringes and drama and all this stuff,” Townsend said of the vision for her look.

There may not be a better description of what eventually came down the tunnel at Ashe.

The coat had volume. It had movement. It had a hood. It had enough fringe to ripple around Townsend as she walked. Underneath, her actual match dress continued the all-black theme with a mesh bodice, rhinestone detailing along the front zipper and sparkling accents on the pleated skirt.

Townsend also noted on Instagram that the fabric was lightweight, an important distinction considering just how substantial the coat looked.

The whole thing was unapologetically theatrical.

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2026 Taylor Townsend of the U.S. reacts during her round of 16 match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Tennis Fans Were Split Over Townsend’s Dramatic Entrance

A look that bold was always going to produce opinions. It did.

As clips of Townsend's entrance circulated online, reactions ranged from amusement to admiration to outright confusion. One commenter summed up the spectacle with, “Fashion show lol,” while another had a more practical concern: “Wasn't this too hot? 😅”

Others weren't interested in joining the pile-on.

When another fan defended Townsend's decision to have fun with her clothes, the message was simple: “Just because someone wants to shine, you want to damper their glory.”

That push and pull has followed plenty of the fashion at this year's US Open. Naomi Osaka has made her walk-on wardrobe part of the show. Sabalenka has experimented with unconventional silhouettes of her own. Townsend has taken a similarly personal approach, but one that feels distinctly hers.

And there is more behind it than a few attention-grabbing outfits in New York.

Townsend has increasingly explored fashion away from competition, including launching her own clothing line and hosting a pop-up shop in Brooklyn ahead of the US Open.

So when she says looking good helps her feel good, it doesn't sound like a line manufactured around one viral outfit. It explains why she has treated getting dressed for the US Open as another form of self-expression.

Sunday just happened to be the day the rest of the internet couldn't stop talking about it.

Taylor Townsend Still Had to Face the World No. 1

Of course, there was a tennis match waiting on the other side of all that fringe. And not an easy one.

Townsend was facing Sabalenka, the two-time defending US Open champion, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

Once the hood came down and the coat came off, Townsend gave the top seed a fight. She broke Sabalenka in the opening set and again took a break advantage during the second before Sabalenka eventually closed out a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

The result ended Townsend's singles run after three victories in New York, including her third-round upset of No. 15 seed Diana Shnaider.

It also gave the internet an easy opening to connect her loss with the outfit. Some critics argued that Townsend should have spent less energy on fashion and more on tennis.

That criticism misses something fairly obvious.

An athlete can care about what she wears and care deeply about winning. The two aren't mutually exclusive, and Townsend certainly didn't invent the idea of using a Grand Slam stage to make a fashion statement. Tennis has a long history of players doing exactly that.

Townsend simply did it her way. She wanted black. She wanted movement. She wanted fringe. She wanted drama.

For a few seconds inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, she got all four.

And whether fans loved the outfit or couldn't understand it, they were still talking about Taylor Townsend long after the coat came off.

