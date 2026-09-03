The 2026 US Open Women’s Doubles Draw Is Deep and Star-Studded: Here Are 6 Teams to Watch

The specialists filling out this year’s women’s doubles bracket at Flushing Meadows are quietly producing some of the sharpest tennis in New York. The evidence is in the record books: the last four majors have each finished with a different pair lifting the trophy, a run of results that leaves no clear favorite heading into the season’s closing Slam.

The absence of an overwhelmingly dominant team is what makes the women’s doubles matches so compelling. Below are six pairings with the firepower and experience to make a deep run at the 2026 US Open.

Kateřina Siniaková and Taylor Townsend

Jun 7, 2026; Paris, France; Taylor Townsend of the United States and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic celebrate winning the women’s doubles final against Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Aleksandra Runic of Serbia on day 15 at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Czech-American pair of Kateřina Siniaková and Taylor Townsend are the team to beat. Siniaková sits atop the WTA’s doubles ranking with Townsend just behind her, and together they added the 2026 Roland Garros title to a list of accomplishments that already runs deep.

They also have a score to settle in Queens. Siniaková and Townsend reached the 2025 US Open final only to lose to Dabrowski and Routliffe, and few teams are better built to turn heartbreak into a title. The rest of the field will have to find a way through them first.

Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe

Sep 5, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Erin Routliffe (NZE) (left) and Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) playing Katerina Siniakova (CZE) and Taylor Townsend (USA) on day thirteen of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Canadian-New Zealand tandem of Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe are the defending champions, and they know exactly what it takes to win here. Their 2025 victory was a second US Open crown in three years, confirming a partnership that tends to save its best for the biggest stages.

On hard courts, their fast hands and instinctive net play give them a distinct edge. Don’t overlook the reigning champions, because few teams are as dangerous once the fall Grand Slam moves into its later rounds.

Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic

Jul 12, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) and Hanyu Guo (CHN) celebrate after match point against Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) and Luisa Stefani (BRA) (both not pictured) in the ladies' doubles final of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chinese-French pair of Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic arrived as the reigning Wimbledon champions, and the way they got there turned heads. They dispatched both the top and second seeds in straight sets before beating Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 6-3, 7-5 in the final to claim the title, an emphatic run for a partnership still climbing toward its peak.

The win marked Guo’s first major title and Mladenovic’s seventh in women’s doubles. A hard-court Slam would show the grass-court breakthrough was no fluke and prove them as genuine threats on any surface.

Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai

Belgian-Chinese duo Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai stunned the field to open the year by winning the 2026 Australian Open in just their seventh tournament as a reunited team, announcing themselves as legitimate Slam contenders in the process.

There is extra intrigue here, too. Mertens is one title away from a career Grand Slam in women’s doubles, and the US Open is the trophy she’s missing. Should the pair click early, that extra incentive could carry Mertens and Zhang deep into the second week.

Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunić

Few teams have proven as consistently threatening at the majors as Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunić. The Kazakh-Serbian pair have reached three of the last four Grand Slam finals (the 2025 French Open, the 2026 Australian Open, and the 2026 French Open ), falling just short each time.

That kind of adversity tends to harden a team rather than deflate it. Look for them to be in the mix late, driven to finally convert one of those runs into a first major crown together.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; Jasmine Paolini (ITA) and Sara Errani (ITA) celebrate after winning the women’s doubles gold medal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Italians Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini won Roland Garros in 2025, and their bold, crowd-pleasing game suits a raucous night session on Arthur Ashe perfectly. The bigger the moment, the more they seem to relish it, drawing energy from a packed house.

Their fitness is the lone caveat after a foot injury interrupted Paolini’s spring, but at full strength this pair can take down anyone in the draw on a good night.

Who Will Be the Women’s Doubles Champions?

Siniaková and Townsend are the pair to beat, but the chasing pack is loaded with major winners, and the bracket promises a few marquee showdowns before a champion emerges.