Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd party together as 'power couple' of WNBA All-Star weekend
Well that didn't take long for Paige Bueckers and girlfriend Azzi Fudd to find each other.
After the UConn Huskies star posted a selfie in a glamorous sparkly fit without her officially official partner, the WNBA's new "power couple" found each other at the Wasserman Basketball All-Star weekend party, where they were hounded by the Studbudz Twitch livestream, which seems to want to single-handedly turn the league into the next "Love Island."
"I'm with the power couple," Minnesota Lynx guard and Studbudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman screeches as she poses with the reigning UConn national champion besties turned dynamic duo.
Later on, the fellow Gatorade national players of the year were getting cuddly as Fudd sat on Bueckers' lap.
While the couple has finally hard launched their relationship publicly, it's becoming apparent that the two have been dating for quite some time, with Fudd going so far as to like a fan commenting that she would trust the UConn women's basketball team for keeping the secret of their romance the entire time.
It looks like the good times will last deep into the night, as while The Athlete Lifestyle On SI goes to bed as of this posting, Bueckers, Fudd, and the rest of the WNBA All-Stars are still going strong.
Luckily with the actual WNBA All-Star Game not tipping off until 8:30 pm eastern, Bueckers will have plenty of time to recover.
