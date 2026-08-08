‘The Pillar’—Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi’s Father, Dies Aged 68

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge, has passed away aged 68.

Jorge Messi will be remembered as one of the most influential people in the sporting world in the first quarter of the 21st century, having managed his history-making son throughout a storied career that has gone from Rosario, to Barcelona, Paris and Miami.

Messi began his soccer journey with Newell’s Old Boys in his home city of Rosario, Argentina and the club shared a touching tribute to Jorge on social media, bidding “farewell with deep sorrow and grief.”

The club’s message read: “Jorge was the pillar and the person who supported with vision, rigor and affection the career of the greatest player of all time alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini.

“His constant companionship and behind-the-scenes leadership were essential in backing every step of Lionel, from his beginnings at Malvinas to the pinnacle of world football glory.

“Thank you for teaching him to love these colors [of Newell’s Old Boys]. The Board of Directors, members, athletes, and the entire leprosa family embrace with affection Celia, Lionel, Rodrigo, Matías, and María Sol, and all their loved ones and close ones in this difficult moment.”

A statement from CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American soccer, added: “CONMEBOL deeply regrets the passing of Jorge Messi, father of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.

“We accompany Lionel, his family, friends and loved ones with respect and affection in this moment of profound grief.

“May he rest in peace.”

Messi’s tears after scoring a World Cup hat trick for Argentina against Algeria in June were described by the player himself as “completely unrelated to sports” and later reported in Argentina to be a reaction to his father’s declining health.

Messi’s Father, Agent, Adviser

Messi family picture, taken in 2003. | Marcelo Boeri/El Grafico/Getty Images

When Messi was scouted by Barcelona in 2000, the whole family initially moved across the Atlantic from South America to Spain. But when his mother and siblings grew homesick and returned home, Jorge stayed with his son to help make his dreams a reality.

In Rosario, Jorge had worked in a steel factory but effectively had to learn the business of soccer once his son’s career took off, going on to advise, represent and negotiate on behalf of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner for two decades and help build the career of soccer’s all-time greatest superstar.

Messi never felt the need to let a big-time agency handle his affairs, keeping it a family thing throughout his illustrious career.