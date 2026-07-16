Sports Illustrated's Best Photos From Argentina's Lionel Messi-Led Comeback vs. England

Just when you thought Argentina couldn’t find a higher gear this World Cup—just when it seemed like forward Lionel Messi’s side was headed home with merely amazing wins over Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland—the team did the impossible.

Snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, the Argentines scored twice in eight minutes late to ensure England would have to wait at least four more years for its first men’s World Cup title since 1966.

Messi, who seems intent on besting his dazzling 2022 feats, played an active role in Argentina’s pair of goals—finding striker Lautaro Martínez for an assist in the second minute of stoppage time to lock down the victory.

While the world awaits Spain and the Argentines’ showdown in the final, here’s a look back at the best semifinal photos from Erick W. Rasco of SI.

A chippy start gives way to a 1–0 England lead courtesy of winger Anthony Gordon

Harry Kane (back in white) and Lionel Messi battle for the ball in the early stages of Argentina’s 2–1 World Cup semifinal win. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Referee Ismail Elfath issues a yellow card—one of three handed out to Argentine and English players on a physical afternoon in Atlanta—while England’s Harry Kane looks on. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

A group of England players including Djed Spencer (25), Morgan Rogers (17), Declan Rice (4) and John Stones (5) celebrate Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute goal. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Pressure from Argentina leads to an equalizer in the 85th

Nicolás González (15) bears down on England goalie Jordan Pickford late in Wednesday’s semifinal. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Enzo Fernández powers home the equalizer in the 85th minute of Argentina’s epic victory. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Harry Kane sits on the ground as England’s fortunes begin to wane against Argentina. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Argentina scores again in stoppage time, sending Atlanta Stadium into pandemonium

Lautaro Martínez scores a famous goal to put Argentina ahead in stoppage time—one of several this tournament the Argentine people will remember forever. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Lionel Messi (at far left) erupts in jubilation with his teammates after Argentina’s goal to go up 2–1. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Jordan Pickford (center) gestures to Ezri Konsa (right) while Dan Burn (left) looks on toward the end of England’s defeat. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

On to New York and New Jersey for Argentina, eyeing the first men’s World Cup repeat in generations

Lionel Messi (foreground) pumps up the crowd after Argentina’s 2–1 victory over England in a World Cup semifinal. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Argentina hoists Lionel Messi on its shoulders after his assist helped the team polish off a 2–1 win over England. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Defeat was agony for Elliot Anderson (8) and England, who haven’t won the men’s World Cup—or any major men’s trophy—since 1966. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

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