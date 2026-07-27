Winning the FIFA World Cup usually comes with medals, trophies and a hero's welcome.

For Spain midfielders Fabián Ruiz and Gavi, it also came with hundreds of pounds of tomatoes.

Just days after helping Spain defeat Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, the two stars returned to their hometown of Los Palacios y Villafranca in southern Spain, where they were honored with one of the country's most unique sporting traditions.

Instead of receiving another trophy or ceremonial key to the city, Ruiz and Gavi were each gifted their own weight in locally grown tomatoes.

The unusual ceremony has become a point of pride for the town and offered one of the most memorable scenes from Spain's post-World Cup celebrations.

Why Were Fabián Ruiz and Gavi Given Their Weight in Tomatoes?

The tribute took place during an official reception at the town hall, where both players stepped onto scales in front of local residents, family members and city officials.

As part of the tradition, both players stepped onto a scale before local officials matched their totals pound for pound with crates of freshly harvested tomatoes. Ruiz left with 185 pounds of the town's signature crop, while Gavi's gift weighed in at 150 pounds.



The tradition dates back to Spain's 2010 World Cup triumph, when hometown native Jesús Navas was welcomed home with the same honor after helping La Roja lift its first World Cup trophy.

Los Palacios y Villafranca is one of Spain's best-known tomato-producing regions, making the gift far more symbolic than unusual to local residents. For the community, the tomatoes represent the town's agricultural heritage and serve as a way of celebrating athletes who return home after achieving success on the world stage.

Spain's World Cup Celebration Continued Across the Country

The hometown ceremony followed several days of celebrations across Spain after the national team defeated Argentina to capture its first men's World Cup championship in 16 years.

Before arriving in Los Palacios y Villafranca, Spain's players celebrated with an open-top bus parade through Madrid, greeted supporters in the capital and met with King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez as part of the team's official victory tour.

But for Ruiz and Gavi, returning home may have been the most meaningful stop of all.

Rather than another formal ceremony, the pair was welcomed back by neighbors who watched them grow from local prospects into World Cup champions. The tomato tradition connected the players to their roots while adding another memorable chapter to Spain's historic title celebration.

For most athletes, a championship parade is the lasting image after winning it all. For Ruiz and Gavi, it may just be the sight of standing beside crates overflowing with tomatoes.

