This LeBron James Comment Surprised His Wife Savannah During Podcast Episode

LeBron James caught his wife Savannah James off guard with a comment he previously made on her podcast.

The NBA legend was a guest on Savannah and April McDaniel's "Everybody's Crazy" podcast last year alongside Kai Cenat, Fanum, and Taco (Travis Bennett). The two-part special episode titled "It's Giving...Boys Edition" gave listeners insight into discussions about friendship, relationships, and parenting.

While the episode is almost a year old after premiering on Oct. 14, 2025, the conversations during it have resurfaced. Savannah and McDaniel were guests on Angie Martinez's "IRL," on July 9, where they discussed the viral moment when LeBron shared where he is in his career now and said that if he were single, he wouldn't date a stay-at-home woman.

Savannah has been into business ventures like her skin-care line, Reframe, and her podcast in recent years; she has mostly been a fixture at home as she supports LeBron and their children. On Martinez's podcast, she said that it was "news to me" that he thought that way.

Savannah James and LeBron James' Relationship

Savannah and LeBron are high school sweethearts and have been married since 2013. The couple shares three children: sons Bronny, 21, and Bryce, 19, plus daughter Zhuri, 11.

LeBron's opinion on stay-at-home women was in a hypothetical scenario, as he has stated how much he adores his wife. During that same episode, he explained how much he wants his marriage to last forever and that he is willing to fight, crawl, and scratch his way through if he needed to save it.

He has even ruled out the possibility of getting remarried if anything were to happen to Savannah. The four-time NBA champion emphasized that it's forever with Savannah, even getting a little morbid, adding "down to the caskets."

What's Next For LeBron James?

For weeks, LeBron has been having NBA fans on edge about where he will be going next season. He had eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, but confirmed on June 30 that he is seeking a new team and is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Several teams have their eye on the Lakers legend who led the team to an NBA championship in 2020. The Miami Heat, who just gained Giannis Antetokounmpo in a June 2026 trade, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Philadelphia 76ers, have all reportedly shown interest in LeBron.

The 2026-2027 NBA season will be LeBron's 24th in the league which is likely that whatever jersey he puts on this fall will be will be where the NBA icon retires.