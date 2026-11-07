Tiger Woods has celebrated some extraordinary moments on the golf course. On Friday, however, the 15-time major champion had a different reason to smile.

His son, Charlie Woods, is officially headed to Florida State University, and both of his parents were there to celebrate.

Woods, 50, and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, 46, posed together for a rare family photograph at Charlie's college signing ceremony on Nov. 6 at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

🚨🏌️🐅 #LOOK — Tiger Woods was in attendance to celebrate Charlie’s signing with FSU. Tiger looks fit and ready for a comeback 👀 https://t.co/LklnUo0QV1 pic.twitter.com/BfIHeVk8TH — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) November 6, 2026

The former couple, whose divorce was finalized in 2010, stood alongside their 17-year-old son as he celebrated the next chapter of his golf career. Their appearance together offered a glimpse into a family milestone that, for once, had nothing to do with Tiger's own accomplishments.

And the celebration extended well beyond Charlie's famous father.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren Celebrate Charlie's College Decision

In photographs from the ceremony, Woods and Nordegren stood on opposite sides of Charlie, smiling alongside family members and school representatives.

Tiger wore a garnet Florida State T-shirt, while Charlie and Nordegren also showed their support for the Seminoles. Nordegren's longtime partner, former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron, attended with their children, making it a family celebration for everyone involved.

Charlie had already announced his verbal commitment to Florida State in February, but Friday's ceremony gave him an opportunity to mark the occasion with the people closest to him.

At the time of his announcement, the young golfer shared his excitement on Instagram.

"Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University — go Noles!" Charlie wrote.

His father was among those celebrating in the comments.

"Congratulations, Charlie. I’m so proud of you on entering this next chapter of your life," Woods wrote.

For Charlie, the commitment represents another important step in a golf career that has increasingly attracted attention of its own.

He has spent years competing alongside his father at the PNC Championship, where fans have watched him develop from a young boy sharing the course with a golf legend into a talented player pursuing his own collegiate future.

Now, rather than simply following Tiger around the course, Charlie is preparing to build his own résumé at one of college golf's established programs.

A Rare Family Photo, but Not Their First Reunion

Although Woods and Nordegren rarely appear together publicly, they have made a point of showing up for their children's accomplishments.

Earlier this year, the former spouses attended a ceremony recognizing Charlie and his Benjamin School teammates for winning the 2025 Florida high school boys' golf state championship.

🚨🏌️🏆 #NEW — Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren were in attendance for son Charlie’s Benjamin School state championship ring ceremony.



pic.twitter.com/3DxbVT1hy9 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) February 25, 2026

They also reunited at the PNC Championship in December 2024, when Woods competed alongside Charlie and their daughter, Sam, served as his caddie.

Their shared appearances have offered occasional glimpses of the relationship they have maintained as parents since their highly publicized separation.

Woods and Nordegren married in 2004 and divorced six years later following revelations of his infidelity. In addition to Charlie, they share an 18-year-old daughter, Sam.

Their personal lives have moved in different directions since then, but Friday's gathering made clear that Charlie's accomplishments remain something the entire family can celebrate together.

For Tiger, who has spent much of his life in golf's spotlight, the afternoon offered a chance to enjoy a moment that belonged entirely to his son.

And for Charlie, the family photograph will mark the day his next chapter in golf became a little more real.

