Charlie Woods Verbally Commits to Florida State for Class of 2027

Golf fans were anxiously awaiting to see where Charlie Woods, the 17-year-old son of Tiger Woods, would be attending to play college golf in 2027. On Monday, those fans got their answer.

Woods himself posted on Instagram to share the news that he officially committed to Florida State for the Class of 2027. He’ll remain in his home state as he currently is a junior at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Fla. He’s helped his high school team win two state championships in his time there so far.

“Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University — go Noles!” Woods wrote in his Instagram caption.

Woods is about a year into playing on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) tour, where he won his first title last May at the Team TaylorMade Invitational. He was then one of 12 players to be named to the All-America First Team in the AJGA.

The golf prodigy is currently ranked 21st in AJGA rankings for the Class of 2027. He’ll join the top-ranked Miles Russell at Florida State as Russell verbally committed last June.

Tiger notably played college golf at Stanford. He played collegiately for two years before turning professional.

