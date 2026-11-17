Timothee Chalamet has walked the world's most prestigious red carpets, attended the Oscars and worked alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

But few experiences in his 30 years have brought him as much joy as following the New York Knicks around the country this past spring.

In a cover story for Vanity Fair's Holiday 2026 issue, published Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Manhattan native reflected on the Knicks' long-awaited NBA championship, the money he spent traveling to playoff games and what he admired most about the man who helped deliver New York its first title since 1973.

"Those away games weren't cheap, but...it is the most fun I've had in my life as a human," Chalamet told the magazine.

Anyone who watched the NBA playoffs this past season knows just how invested Chalamet was. The actor was practically a fixture in the front row, living and dying with every possession alongside some of the franchise's most famous fans.

Timothée Chalamet Singles Out Jalen Brunson

Five months removed from the championship, it's the personality of the Knicks' biggest star that has stuck with Chalamet.

"I will always remember Jalen Brunson's quiet leadership as the hallmark of the season overall," he said.

In a city that has never been particularly forgiving of its biggest sports stars, Brunson managed to shoulder the expectations of an entire generation of Knicks fans without making much of a spectacle of himself.

And that, for Chalamet, was part of the beauty of it all.

"It was not the cult of personality," the actor explained. "It was someone actually quite soft-spoken, reserved, and hardworking, and unassuming."

Chalamet, who was born and raised in Manhattan, also spoke about the franchise's place in the city's cultural identity, describing the Knicks as "the most quintessential New York team."

"It's not like the Yankees or Mets, Giants, or Jets," he said. "It's in the heart of Manhattan, and it reflected the agony of the New York experience for decades."

Inside Chalamet's Unforgettable Night With Ben Stiller and Fat Joe

Perhaps the best anecdote from Chalamet's interview came when he recalled the hours immediately following the Knicks' championship-clinching victory over the San Antonio Spurs on June 14.

The actor flew back to New York overnight aboard a team-owned plane, celebrating alongside fellow celebrity superfans Ben Stiller and Fat Joe, as well as longtime Madison Square Garden employees.

"It was just incredibly raucous, everyone celebrating," he recalled.

For all the celebrities on that flight, there were also people who had spent years working at the Garden, waiting for a night like that.

The Knicks hadn't won a championship in more than two decades when Chalamet was born. Until June, he had never known what it was like to watch his hometown basketball team win it all.

And judging by his latest interview, he's nowhere near done talking about it.

