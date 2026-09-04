Tom Brady and College Volleyball Star's Unexpected Moment Takes Over the Internet

Tom Brady wasn't necessarily who Nebraska volleyball fans expected to see sitting courtside in Las Vegas this week, but that's who they got.

It's hard to complain when one of the biggest NFL stars of all time is at your game, though.

Brady showed up to watch the No. 1-ranked Cornhuskers with his 13-year-old daughter, Vivian. It's actually sweet and quite fitting that he's getting his daughter into sports at a young age.

Well, his appearance quickly turned into one of the week's more unexpected viral moments. It wasn't because of the game or Brady's daughter, though. It's because of what happened when Nebraska star Harper Murray spotted Brady and went over to say hello.

Tom Brady and Harper Murray Share Hug

The two shared a hug at T-Mobile Arena, giving fans a cool crossover between one of the greatest football players ever and one of college volleyball's biggest stars.

When the GOAT shows up to your match. 🤯



Tom Brady and his daughter attended UNLV vs. Nebraska volleyball this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/Zw8Hi9SIp3 — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) September 1, 2026

The hug lingered a bit, which fueled some speculation online that these two may know each other more than expected, especially in this post that has more than 3 million views.

Neither party has said they're dating or even friends, but since Brady is a single man now, people like to speculate. Don't expect a Swift-Kelce-type wedding soon, of course.

Tom Brady attends the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murray and Brady do have something in common. The two have ties through the Michigan football community.

Harper Murray Explains Her Connection to Tom Brady

Murray's father, Vada, played defensive back for the Wolverines from 1988 through 1990, years before Brady eventually made his own name at Michigan. Murray has said she knows Brady through people connected to the school's football program and administration.

"I know him through some Michigan connections and the football program and administration there," Murray said, according to the Husker Corner. "I know his daughter's into the sport, so I'm sure that's how he got into it and grew a love for the game."

Tom Brady playing catch with his son, Jack. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

She added: "I think it's awesome that we have people who are legends in their sport wanting to come and support a sport that's growing in the last few years and has been so popular. I think it's just really fun. I know our team loved that he was here."

For Murray and Nebraska, it was definitely a fun surprise and one that gave fans a viral moment they probably didn't see coming.