Tom Brady shares secret to stunning new body
Tom Brady is finding his stride as an NFL analyst after three weeks of games. He’s also showing off a new-and-improved body that looks like he can still play at the age of 47.
The “G.O.A.T” earlier shared a shirtless photo while snorkling that first got everyone’s attention to his new body.
The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star then followed-up on Instagram to show off more of his new body, as well as his secret with a new workout routine. Brady said, “color analyst have to stay in shape too!”
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' greatest NFL gameday looks
That’s quite the circuit workout. His secret is adding “swimming”. If a 7-time Super Bowl champ and veteran of 23 seasons says it works for him, you listen.
It’s hard to believe Brady once took some razzing for having a “dad bod” during his playing days.
RELATED: Who is Joe Burrow's girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
He also didn’t look like much of athlete coming out of college for the NFL Draft.
Brady is also living the single life again since his divorce to Gisele Bündchen in 2022, so maybe there’s more incentive there than before.
Brady is in the first year of a 10-year, $375-million deal with FOX to be their commentator on NFL games. He started out slowly, but has quickly gotten the hang of things. But would he consider playing again for the right team? His body certainly shows he might be capable of doing just that.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Casual chic: Gabby Thomas rocks fire tennis miniskirt fit for pickleball game
Vs. sleek Gabby: Gabby Williams’ unreal high-slit, midriff WNBA playoff fit won the day
Anything but ordinary: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals shocking hidden talent
Ahhh: Livvy Dunne does tearjerker ‘love’ song routine for LSU gymnastics
Girl power: Angel Reese and Gabrielle Union bring it on in new selfie