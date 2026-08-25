For Tom Brady, Aug. 22 will always mean more than another date on the calendar.

Nineteen years after becoming a father for the first time, the seven-time Super Bowl champion marked son Jack's birthday with a tribute that felt equal parts proud dad, nostalgia and classic Brady humor.

Brady, 49, celebrated Jack turning 19 with a collection of family photos on Instagram, including snapshots from throughout his son's childhood and more recent looks at just how grown up he has become.

But it was Brady's message that said the most.

"Happy 19th birthday, Jack! 🎉 Aug 22, 2007 is a day I’ll never forget, because that’s when you showed up and stole my heart (and my sleep... and my patience... hahahaha)," Brady wrote.

He followed the joke with a much more sentimental message about the young man his son has become.

"You’re kind, thoughtful, empathetic, and full of love! And I’m so proud of who you have become," Brady continued. "You fill my heart with so much joy and I’m blessed to be your dad. I cant wait to see what’s next."

Jack is Brady's oldest child, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan. Brady is also father to son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Tom Brady Celebrates Jack With Father-Son Golf Trip

The birthday celebration wasn't limited to one Instagram post.

Brady also gave followers a look at some recent father-son time on the golf course, sharing photos from an outing with Jack to his Instagram Stories.

In one shot, Jack stood on the course as Brady affectionately dubbed him his "Favorite 19 year old 😍."

Tom Brady celebrates his son's birthday. | Tom Brady/Instagram

Another showed father and son posing together for a selfie, with Brady adding three red heart emojis.

For a player whose life was once dictated by NFL game plans, film sessions and football Sundays, Brady's retirement years have offered considerably more opportunities for moments like these.

And golf has increasingly become one of the places where Brady connects with his kids.

Tom Brady with son Jack | Tom Brady/Instagram

Jack has also clearly inherited at least some of his father's athleticism. Brady has previously shared glimpses of his oldest son playing golf and basketball, including an impressive dunk during a gym session featured in the birthday carousel.

The photos offered something of a timeline: the little boy Brady once carried alongside an NFL career is now a 19-year-old standing nearly eye-to-eye with him.

Family Has Taken Center Stage for Tom Brady After Retirement

Brady has made no secret of where his attention has shifted since retiring from the NFL.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has shared more of his life as a father in recent years, frequently posting from trips and sporting events with all three of his children.

Earlier this summer, Brady brought Jack, Benjamin and Vivian along for an Alaska getaway, sharing photos of the family fishing, spending time on the water and taking in the outdoors together.

The four were also together for one of the summer's biggest sporting events, attending the FIFA World Cup final and posing from the stands in matching Spain jerseys.

"Sports have given me everything," Brady wrote after that outing. "But watching this one from the other side reminded me why any of us fall in love with sports in the first place."

Jack's birthday offered another reminder of what Brady's life looks like from that "other side." There are no fourth-quarter drives or Super Bowl trophies involved this time.

Just a father watching his oldest son grow up, wondering where 19 years went and sounding very much like he wouldn't trade the view for anything.

