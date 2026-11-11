Tom Brady Gives Patriots Fan Surprise of Lifetime Just Hours Before Her Wedding

Tom Brady just gave one New England Patriots fan a wedding gift she'll probably never forget.

Lauren Andriolo was getting ready to walk down the aisle in Boston on Saturday, Nov. 7, when the seven-time Super Bowl champion unexpectedly walked into her hotel room.

You can imagine the shock on her face when she looked up to see Brady standing in front of her.

The 30-year-old bride, who happens to be a lifelong Patriots fan, was getting ready for her big day at the Langham Hotel when she found out that Brady was staying on the same floor of her hotel.

As luck would have it, the former Patriots quarterback was getting ready to leave for his friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski's induction ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

Before heading out, Brady took a few minutes to congratulate the 30-year-old event planner and pose for photos.

"He was kind enough to take a minute out of his day to oblige a bride and lifelong Patriots fan," Andriolo told "NBC 10 Boston."

The surprise meet-and-greet came after a member of Brady's team knocked on the bride's hotel room door.

Despite spending more than a year planning her big day, meeting Brady before she tied the knot was something she had not anticipated.

"It's kind of a blur. It was a kind of a pinch-me moment," Andriolo told the outlet. "So I don't know that I fully remember everything, but I know we shook hands. He said, 'Congratulations, have a great day.'"

"It was a whirlwind of a day and a whirlwind of a moment, but it was spectacular and truly the best day of my life so far," the bride continued.

Tom Brady Wedding Surprise Gets Hilarious Reaction from Groom

After posing for a photo with Brady, Andriolo immediately sent the selfie to her hubby-to-be, Nick, without explaining what happened.

The groom's reaction was priceless.

According to the bride, the 32-year-old salesman responded with "OH MY GOD" in all capital letters.

Not exactly the response you'd expect to get for a wedding day photo, but then again, it's not every day that your future wife meets Tom Brady hours before saying "I do."

The surprise was extra special for the couple, who live in Watertown, Massachusetts, and have been longtime Pats fans.

There was even a fitting coincidence that involved the wedding party.

Andriolo had 12 people standing alongside her on her big day, matching Brady's iconic No. 12 jersey that he wore during his 20 seasons in New England.

After Brady politely left the wedding to support his friend Gronk, the newlyweds continued their celebration before heading to Maine for a short honeymoon.

Meeting the GOAT just hours before saying "I do" wasn't exactly part of their wedding plans, but it sure gave the couple one heck of a story to tell for years to come.