Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Message After Being Linked to Supermodel Candice Swanepoel

Tom Brady's love life has once again went viral, and the retired NFL legend may have something to say about it.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion raised eyebrows this week when he shared a cryptic message on Instagram in the midst of growing speculation surrounding his reported romance with Victoria's Secret supermodel Candice Swanepoel.

"You are not responsible for correcting every false version of you that exists in someone else's head," Brady wrote on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Nov. 5, alongside three heart emojis.

Tom Brady just posted three IG stories in a row with this song 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/F9PAGWGgMU — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) November 5, 2026

The retired NFL quarterback, 49, didn't give any explanation about who he was referring to.

But the post certiainly comes at an interesting time.

Tom Brady's cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Speculation

The post came as reports continued to circulate about an alleged falling-out between Swanepoel, 38, and her longtime friend, Victoria's Secret model Joan Smalls, 38, who reportedly also had a fling with Brady at one point.

But there's no confirmation that Brady's message has anything to do with the rumored disagreement.

Neither Brady nor Swanepoel has publicly commented on dating rumors, despite mounting interest in the couple's relationship.

According to recent reports, the two are perfectly happy keeping things quiet for now.

Shortly after the dating rumors went viral, Swanepoel's rep told "Us Weekly," "Candice has always been exceptionally private about her personal life, with her focus remaining on raising her children."

Inside Tom Brady's Reported Romance With Supermodel Candice Swanepoel

Brady was first linked to the supermodel in October, although sources have claimed that the pair have been quietly seeing each other for months.

A source told "Us Weekly" on Oct. 24 that the retired NFL quarterback and model have been seeing each other "for a while."

Another source told "People" Brady and Swanepoel met through mutual friends in Miami.

“They'd been running in the same circles," the source told the outlet. "She’s enjoying spending time with him. He’s very attentive and makes an effort to make things special. She’s been impressed by that.”

Apparently, the two have found creative ways to spend time together without being noticed.

The source explained that Brady and Swanepoel have favorite hotspots in Miami where they can go and enjoy privacy, despite their celebrity status.

They also have quite a bit in common.

Both love fitness and certainly aren't shy about posing in front of the cameras.

They also both understand the challenges of balancing parenthood with a demanding career.

Brady shares two children, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, with his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, whom he split from in 2022. He also has a third child, Jack, 19, with another ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Meanwhile, Swanepoel shares two children, ages 10 and 7, with her ex, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.