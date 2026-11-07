Tom Brady has spent much of his life collecting Super Bowl rings. These days, his wrist is attracting almost as much attention.

The retired NFL quarterback has developed a habit of wearing seriously expensive watches during his second career as a Fox Sports broadcaster. And during Sunday's matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, he added another remarkable piece to the rotation.

Brady, 49, shared a close-up of his latest accessory from the broadcast booth at Ford Field in Detroit: an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak featuring a rose gold case, a skeletonized dial and a rainbow of colorful gemstones.

Courtesy of Tom Brady / Instagram

The estimated price? Around $500,000.

For most people, that's a house. For Brady, it was his Sunday afternoon watch.

Tom Brady Shows Off a $500,000 Audemars Piguet

Brady gave fans a closer look at the timepiece on his Instagram Story, holding his wrist over the football field with the caption, "Another one 🤯."

The watch was an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked, a particularly elaborate version of the Swiss watchmaker's recognizable Royal Oak design.

Its 41-millimeter rose gold case featured a frosted finish, while colorful gemstones surrounded the openworked dial, exposing the intricate mechanical components underneath.

The watch is not listed with a public price on the brand's website, but comparable examples have been offered by secondary-market retailers for approximately $500,000.

The setting made the photograph even more striking. With the Lions' home field visible below, Brady was surrounded by the familiar tools of his broadcasting job: a headset, notes and a view of the action.

And then there was the half-million-dollar watch.

It's an extraordinary accessory for an afternoon of football commentary, although anyone following Brady's recent fashion choices probably wasn't surprised.

Brady's Growing Watch Collection Is Becoming a Sunday Tradition

Since joining Fox's NFL broadcast team, Brady has made his watch collection an increasingly visible part of his game-day wardrobe.

At a recent Atlanta Falcons game, he wore a platinum Rolex Land-Dweller featuring an ice-blue dial. The model has been listed on the secondary market for approximately $68,000.

Another appearance featured a Patek Philippe Chronograph Reference 5070P-001, a platinum watch with a reported secondary-market value of roughly $160,000.

Earlier in the season, Brady also showed off a Rolex Daytona Cosmograph with orange sapphires, reportedly valued at around $300,000.

Those are eye-watering figures, but they help explain why his latest choice fits into a larger pattern rather than being a one-off display.

Brady has never been shy about his appreciation for luxury watches. In December 2024, he sold several pieces from his personal collection through Sotheby's as part of an auction featuring watches and other memorabilia.

His broadcasting appearances have since offered a regular look at the pieces he chooses to wear, with each new game bringing the possibility of another surprise.

For Brady, who spent 23 NFL seasons working in a profession where timing was everything, there is something fitting about his latest fascination.

Only now, instead of counting down the seconds to a game-winning drive, he's showing off a watch that costs more than many people earn in several years.

And judging by his latest Instagram Story, he knows exactly how much attention it attracts.

