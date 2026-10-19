Tom Brady's Eye-Popping $68K Game-Day Accessory Steals the Show

Tom Brady may have retired from football, but he certainly hasn't retired from making a statement on game day.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was back in the FOX broadcast booth Sunday, Oct. 18, for the Chicago Bears' matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Before calling a single play, however, Brady gave fans a closer look at one particularly expensive part of his outfit.

The former quarterback, 49, shared a photo of his wrist on Instagram Stories, revealing a striking ice-blue Rolex that costs more than many Americans make in a year.

And at $68,400, it wasn't even the most expensive watch he's worn to work this season.

Image Courtesy of Tom Brady / Instagram

Tom Brady Shows Off $68,400 Rolex Before Bears-Falcons Game

Brady was preparing to call Sunday's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta when he posted a close-up of his latest luxury accessory.

"Game time @nflonfox Bears at Falcons!! 💪💪💪," he wrote alongside the photo.

The watch was a Rolex Land-Dweller 40, reference 127336, featuring a platinum case, an ice-blue dial with a distinctive honeycomb pattern and the brand's flat Jubilee bracelet.

The model retails for $68,400, according to Rolex's listed pricing.

While the watch itself was impressive, Brady's decision to share it was hardly out of character.

Since joining FOX as an NFL analyst, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has developed something of a Sunday tradition: giving fans a peek at whichever high-end timepiece he's chosen for that week's assignment.

And he has plenty to choose from.

Tom Brady's Game-Day Watch Collection Comes With Some Serious Price Tags

For most people, a $68,400 watch would be a once-in-a-lifetime purchase. For Brady, it's one of several extravagant pieces making appearances during football season.

Just last week, he reportedly wore a Patek Philippe chronograph, reference 5070P-001, valued at approximately $160,000 on the secondary market.

The week before that, he opted for a Rolex Daytona Cosmograph "Orange Sapphire," a far more elaborate design featuring orange gemstones and a price tag around $300,000 at retailers.

Brady has never been shy about his appreciation for luxury watches, and his growing collection has become an unexpected part of his post-playing career.

It's also a fitting extension of his personal style. During his two decades with the Patriots and three seasons in Tampa Bay, Brady was known for arriving at games looking polished. These days, he still treats Sundays like an occasion, only now the dress code belongs to the broadcast booth.

As for the football, Brady had plenty to discuss as Chicago defeated Atlanta 31-23 on Sunday.

But before the action began, he made sure fans knew exactly what was on his wrist.

And judging by his recent selections, there's a good chance another eye-watering price tag will make an appearance next weekend.

