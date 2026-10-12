Tom Brady Has Become a Star in the Booth. But His Shot at Sam Darnold Didn’t Make Much Sense

Tom Brady is in his third year as the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports. It’s clear each week that the seven-time Super Bowl champ is getting more and more comfortable in his relatively new role and that he’s grown a lot since the many awkward moments from his rookie season sitting alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

However, Brady still has some moments that make you scratch your head and that happened again during Sunday’s fantastic 49ers-Seahawks showdown in Seattle when he said that Sam Darnold was “acting” a little bit after taking a big hit from San Francisco’s Dre Greenlaw.

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In case you missed it, Darnold scrambled out of the pocket during the second quarter and ended his run by getting out of bounds. Greenlaw then knocked him to the ground and Darnold ended up sliding on the turf before crashing into a table.

“I don’t think that’s an illegal hit at all,” Brady said while watching the replay. “I mean. I know they might call a penalty but Dre Greenlaw is on a full sprint to make sure Darnold’s not getting anywhere near close to the first down marker, which is exactly what Darnald’s doing and it’s a little nudge out of bounds and Darnold with the acting. Football has changed so much.”

There didn’t seem to be any acting being done by Darnold. He was running full speed when he was clearly hit while being out of bounds and the force of it all put him in a dangerous situation.

Here’s that moment:

Tom Brady hates Sam Darnold



noted



“Darnold with the acting” pic.twitter.com/1azVGaDElx — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 11, 2026

A bit of a melee broke out on the Seahawks’ sideline after that hit and Greenlaw ended up being ejected from the game after he headbutted Seattle’s Ernest Jones, who wasn’t wearing a helmet. Greenlaw was also flagged for a late hit on Darnold.

Dre Greenlaw headbutting Ernest Jones, who is NOT wearing a helmet, after hitting Sam Darnold late is some dirty pool



(he got ejected for this) pic.twitter.com/PWTBi2GOPw — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 11, 2026

But let’s get back to Brady’s “acting” claim. It was a bit wild to hear him taking the side of a defensive player because you know if Brady had taken a similar hit during his legendary playing career he would have gotten up looking for a flag. His line about “football changing so much” didn’t really make any sense, either, because a hit out of bounds, like the one Greenlaw put on Darnold, would have been flagged back when Brady was playing.

Just look at this play from Brady’s final NFL season in 2022 when he was seen pleading with a ref to get a roughing the passer call against the Falcons:

The roughing the passer call after the Falcons' Grady Jarrett hit the Bucs' Tom Brady, and the roasting of it from Fox's Daryl Johnston. pic.twitter.com/3ba6PCdrHm — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 9, 2022

While Brady wasn’t at his best in that Greenlaw-Darnold moment, he did show everyone just how good he has become as announcer during a few other calls in the game.

The first came in the second quarter when the 49ers scored a touchdown one play after their defense recovered a fumble deep in Seahawks territory. Brady expertly broke down what Brock Purdy saw from the defense before taking the snap and explained why the handoff to Christian McCaffrey was the right move.

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“This call, Purdy playing field general, meaning he’s getting his offense into the best play,” Brady said. “It’s not quarterback. It’s field general. I’m gonna alert, I see the safeties deep. I’m going to make sure I get you a run where we have a fair fight. Trent Williams wins his block on the left side and McCaffrey explodes.”

This was perfection from Brady:

“It’s not quarterback. It’s field general.”



Tom Brady breaks down how Brock Purdy sets up Christian McCaffrey for a TD. pic.twitter.com/PTymE7Ij5D — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 11, 2026

Later in the game Brady didn’t hold back on Seahawks running back George Holani after his fumble was recovered by the 49ers in the end zone.

“The ball is just not secured, ever,” Brady said. “He had the ball out in the flat earlier in the second quarter, dropped it with nobody (near him). And he’s carrying that ball like it’s a walk-through. The ball’s on his hip, it’s never tight or secured.”

Earlier in the game, George Holani let the ball slip out of his hands -- totally untouched.



And they game him the ball THERE?! When they coulda kneeled it?



Tom Brady was fired up: “He’s holding the ball like it’s a walkthrough.” pic.twitter.com/bX6TW0yV8X — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 11, 2026

Brady has quickly become very good in his role with Fox Sports, which isn’t much of a surprise considering how hard he works to be the best at whatever he’s doing. He showed that off again on Sunday, though some Seahawks fans might not have loved everything they heard from him.